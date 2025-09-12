VIDEO: Ontario driver participates in reckless ‘swimming’ trend on Hwy. 401

A video of a driver recklessly “swimming” through traffic on an Ontario highway is gaining traction online, prompting police to warn about hefty penalties for such behaviour.

Earlier this week, a video of the concerning act surfaced online, which shows a passenger’s point of view of a driver aggressively weaving through the westbound lanes on Highway 401.

The nail-bitting video showcases an emerging driving trend called “swimming,” where those behind the wheel navigate through tight spaces in traffic at high speeds, which are typically recorded and later uploaded to social media platforms.

Peel Regional Police say they’re aware of the term, and have denounced it, calling it “reckless behaviour” and warning that it could be considered as careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act if caught.

“This offence carries fines of up to $490, and additional penalties such as speeding fines may also apply,” a police spokesperson told Now Toronto on Thursday in an email statement.

Advertisement

“Such actions significantly increase the risk of collisions and can lead to serious consequences,” they added.

Though the video is not under investigation at this time, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt emphasizes that the stunt driving on display is more than just simply speeding, and carries hefty repercussions.

“This kind of person should not be on the road,” he said to Now Toronto.

“This could certainly land someone in some pretty hot water… the distraction, the risk they’re putting themselves in and anybody else is in the vehicle, and, of course, the motoring public. This kind of stuff is just completely unacceptable.”

Schmidt lists a number of criminal charges a driver could face, including stunt driving, careless driving, dangerous driving, not to mention automatic roadside sanctions including a vehicle impoundment and license suspension. While he acknowledges that there’s a time and place for those who want to put the pedal to the metal, it certainly isn’t on the Ontario highway system.

“If someone wants to drive in this kind of manner, you know what? There are tracks and facilities out there where you can have your thrills, and you can push your vehicle to the limit in a controlled, safe and exciting environment,” he said.

Advertisement

“If you want to be a Formula One race car driver, do it on the track. Don’t do it on the 410 or 401.”

Schmidt urges other motorists on the road to report these kinds of videos that surface, especially if you know the author behind the posts. By putting forward a formal complaint, he says the OPP can launch an investigation and look into identifying these drivers, a positive step towards getting them off of the roads.

“We want to make sure the highways are safe for everyone to use,” he said.