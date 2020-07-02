Ontario reports 302 new COVID-19 cases over past two days

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation / Unsplash COVID-19 coronavirus

Ontario reported 302 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days.

Provincial public health officials did not report the number of new infections on the Canada Day holiday and instead provided two days worth of data on Thursday morning.

There were 149 new cases on June 30 and 153 new cases on July 1. Over both days, there were 386 resolved cases, meaning there are 84 fewer active cases overall in Ontario, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

"Today, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 23 of them reporting no new cases at all," she said. "Windsor-Essex added 20 new cases over the past two days as we’ve continued targeted testing across multiple farms.

"Over the past two days, Ontario processed over 50,000 #COVID19 tests as the province nears the 1.5M mark for total tests processed since the start of the pandemic," she added.

Over half the new cases were in the GTA. Toronto reported 150 new infections over the past two days while Peel Region logged 39 and York Region recorded 41.

Eight more people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,680 people in Ontario.

