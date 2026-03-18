Ontario to allow bring-your-own alcohol at more festivals, drawing mixed reactions

What to know Ontario will expand bring-your-own (BYO) alcohol permits to include select outdoor festivals and community events, pending municipal by-laws

Event organizers can apply for permits starting April 30, 2026, through the AGCO; previously only sporting events qualified

Some Toronto residents support the change for potential cost savings, while others raise concerns about safety and enforcement

Not all festivals are on board, with Taste of Lawrence opting to keep its current model and focus on food and community

Toronto festival organizers and residents are offering mixed reactions after the provincial government unveiled plans to expand “bring-your-own” (BYO) alcohol permits to a wider range of public events, a move that could reshape how people experience outdoor festivals.

On Tuesday, the province announced it will extend BYO permits to municipally designated cultural and community outdoor events, including farmer’s markets, movie screenings, art exhibits and neighbourhood festivals.

Under the new framework, municipalities must first pass a by-law permitting alcohol consumption in public spaces and determine which events qualify as cultural or community gatherings.

Beginning April 30, 2026, event organizers in participating municipalities will be able to apply for BYO permits through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Previously, only organizers of live sporting events were eligible for this type of permit. The law remains that only individuals 19 years of age and older will be allowed to bring alcohol to permitted events.

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Michael Thompson, founder of Taste of Lawrence and Toronto city councillor for Scarborough Centre, says the popular street festival does not plan to adopt the new model.

“The festival remains primarily focused on celebrating food and showcasing international cuisine from around the world,” Thompson said.

One of the largest street festivals in Scarborough, Taste of Lawrence is set to take place July 3-5 this year. Thompson added that while the event will continue to operate a designated beer garden, alcohol is not central to its identity.

“Alcohol is not a central component of the event. Our priority is creating a family-friendly, culturally rich experience centered on food, community, and entertainment,” he said.

Torontonians give mixed reactions

Attorney General Doug Downey says the expanded permits are intended to help attendees save money and reduce overhead costs for event organizers.

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Some Toronto residents say the move could make festivals more affordable.

One Toronto resident named Morgan tells Now Toronto the change could ease costs for attendees.

“Especially in Toronto, a drink is like $10 to $12 sometimes and you can bring your own for $3 or $4, that’s a big saving”

Another resident named Keyon also points to the affordable benefits.

“It would save a lot of money for anyone attending a street festival,” he said. “They definitely up the prices on anything, not just alcohol, at festivals,” he said.

Others support the idea, but residents like Simon stress the need for limits.

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“You don’t want people to bring too many booze, and get smashed, and things get out of hand,” he said. “But if it’s in an open space… then why not,” he said.

Morgan also agrees that’s a possibility, but emphasizes the importance of having proper security.

“Just have proper security people watching and making sure nobody is over consuming,” she said.

Not everyone is convinced. One resident, Joan, questioned the broader intent behind the move.

“I think it’s all a way to get people to ignore what’s actually happening, it’s just a bandaid fix.”