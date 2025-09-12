‘Our city is on fire,’ Toronto march against gun violence set for Saturday following arrest in child’s death

A community march to end gun violence is set to take place at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday, just days after police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet last month.

The march is being organized by the Black Action Defence Committee, and will begin at Nathan Phillips Square before making its way to Queen’s Park.

“Our city is on fire and we are losing our Black children and youth,” the committee wrote on social media. “ To the youth, show up for yourselves, friends, brothers and sisters.”

The march comes nearly one month after 8-year-old JahVai Roy was killed by a stray bullet while laying in bed with his mother in their North York apartment building.

On Wednesday, Toronto Police Services (TPS) announced they arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the youth was charged with First Degree Murder, Possess Firearm Without Holding a Licence, Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm, possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and Alter/Make Firearm Automatic.

TPS have also identified two other suspects, who are 17 and 18 years old, wanted by the police.

Organizers for Saturday’s march say it will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees can sign up for buses leaving from Scarborough, Etobicoke and Lawrence Heights to Nathan Phillips Square.