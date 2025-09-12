Advertisement

TIFF 2025 Coverage
Now
News

‘Our city is on fire,’ Toronto march against gun violence set for Saturday following arrest in child’s death

Tyreike Reid

Toronto gun violence
A woman holds up a sign at an anti-gun violence rally, in the wake of the shooting death of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, outside of City Hall in Toronto on Friday, August 22, 2025. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor)

A community march to end gun violence is set to take place at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday, just days after police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet last month.

The march is being organized by the Black Action Defence Committee, and will begin at Nathan Phillips Square before making its way to Queen’s Park.

“Our city is on fire and we are losing our Black children and youth,” the committee wrote on social media. “ To the youth, show up for yourselves, friends, brothers and sisters.”

The march comes nearly one month after 8-year-old JahVai Roy was killed by a stray bullet while laying in bed with his mother in their North York apartment building.

On Wednesday, Toronto Police Services (TPS) announced they arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the youth was charged with First Degree Murder, Possess Firearm Without Holding a Licence, Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm, possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and Alter/Make Firearm Automatic. 

Advertisement

TPS have also identified two other suspects, who are 17 and 18 years old, wanted by the police. 

Organizers for Saturday’s march say it will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees can sign up for buses leaving from Scarborough, Etobicoke and Lawrence Heights to Nathan Phillips Square.

Tyreike Reid

Advertisement

Exclusive content and events straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

By signing up, I agree to receive emails from Now Toronto and to the Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Recently Posted

Advertisement