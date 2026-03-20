What to know Toronto Pearson is being recognized for top performance in North America, including on-time departures and customer service.

The airport received Skytrax’s Best Airport Staff in North America award for the first time, based on global passenger satisfaction surveys.

ACI also ranked Pearson among the best airports in the world and awarded it Best Airport at Departures for airports serving over 40 million passengers, with 46.8 million travellers passing through in 2024.

Billy Bishop Airport also earned recognition from Skytrax, ranking as a top regional airport in North America.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is being recognized for its on-time departures and for having the best staff in North America.

Toronto’s international airport is being recognized for its excellent service by both the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality program and the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

For the first time, the local airport has received the Skytrax award for Best Airport Staff in North America. The awards are based on a global passenger satisfaction survey, evaluating travel hubs on dozens of performance indicators, such as check-in times and staff service.

The airport has received attention for its excellent staff for a few years now, being featured on Forbes’ Canada’s Best Employers lists for the past three years in a row. The recognition comes as airports across North America continue to recover from pandemic-era changes to travel, followed by travel surges in recent years.

Additionally, ACI recognized Pearson as one of the world’s best airports. Pearson is the largest airport in Canada, and has been listed by ACI as one of the best airports in the continent eight times in the last nine years.

Advertisement

Read More Toronto winter storm prompts Pearson Airport to cancel two-thirds of flights

The authority graced Pearson with the Best Airport at Departures: Over 40 Million Passengers in North America award. In 2024, a whopping 46.8 million passengers went through the Toronto airport, with the hub operating flights to approximately 200 different domestic and international locations. Airport officials expect this number to hit 65 million by the early 2030s.

Presented by ACI, the ASQ Customer Experience Awards are based on real-time passenger feedback collected at airports around the world. The program surveys travellers across a range of categories, including check-in, security, cleanliness, accessibility, and overall satisfaction, in order to evaluate how airports perform from the customer’s perspective.

Toronto Pearson has received the ACI accolade for three years in a row. Additionally, it also held the title for a five year run spanning 2017-2021.

Downtown, Billy Bishop Airport has also received some attention. The local airport was listed by Skytrax World Airport Awards as the 10th best regional airport in North America. It also took the tenth spot on a global list of airports serving less than five million passengers annually. Finally, Billy Bishop received a 4-star Skytrax, honouring excellent performance across customer service, facilities and operations.