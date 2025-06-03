 ‘We will be a superpower,’ Premier Doug Ford joins Prime Minister Mark Carney and other leaders at first ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other provincial leaders on Monday to discuss “nation building” projects at the first ministers’ meeting.

The meeting, usually held in Ottawa, was relocated to Saskatoon after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe invited Carney to the province in an attempt to improve the relationship with the federal government.

The discussion emphasized unity between the provinces and plans to eliminate internal trade barriers, along with improving the movement of “goods, services and workers across Canada.”

One of this year’s priorities includes developing a plan to deal with the trade war that began after the U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Additionally, the leaders focused on issues of critical minerals, trade, project approval, energy, and infrastructure, according to a statement made by the First Ministers office.

Ministers urged for investment in Northern infrastructure to support sovereignty and economic growth, while highlighting the need for Canada to redevelop its economic and military relationship with the U.S.

Other topics on their agenda included addressing Chinese tariffs, reducing emissions, and strengthening internal trade ties. Criminal justice reforms and more frequent meetings to address national priorities were also discussed during the assembly.

OPENING SPEECHES

Speaking at the assembly’s opening on Monday, Carney, Ford and Moe emphasized the current government’s priorities, which include loosening internal trade barriers, strengthening collaboration between provinces and resilience amid the U.S. tariff threats.

“I feel if everyone cooperates and collaborates, we’re going to make it happen. We will be a superpower when it comes to energy of all forms. And that’s our goal today, to make sure that we have large, national infrastructure projects that will benefit every Canadian from coast to coast to coast,” Ford said.

When our country comes under attack, we unite. pic.twitter.com/mNW5WE9Lf5 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 2, 2025

Carney also praised the provinces for their ongoing cooperation and touched on the evolving relationship with the U.S. amid the ongoing trade war.

“That situation, as we all know, has changed. We’re in the process of redefining our relationship with the United States. That’s ongoing,” he said.

The premiers and I met in Saskatoon yesterday. We’re ready to build big projects across Canada and break down the barriers that hold our economy back.



We’re leaving united, with a strong plan to get it done — to build one Canadian economy. pic.twitter.com/WmpvHjRPfV — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 3, 2025

WILDFIRE SEASON

The first ministers’ meeting came as wildfires intensified across Saskatchewan, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes amid warmer temperatures, drought, and little rainfall.

Read More Hot and smoky conditions in forecast for Toronto as wildfires burn in northern Ontario

Speaking at the opening of the first ministers’ meeting, Moe reflected on the recent challenges posed by the worsening wildfires in the region, making note of collaboration among provinces to manage the ongoing devastation. The premier also highlighted the importance of production and continued interprovincial collaboration, citing the aim to lead the G7 in economic strength.

“It’s that ability for us to really be more than the sum of our parts in Canada. That is the approach I would hope each of us takes to these meetings here today. The prime minister has set out goals for us as Canadians to collaboratively work on, for us to have the strongest economy in the G7 nation, and for us as Canadians and as a country of Canada to become a global energy superpower,” Moe said.

Monday’s meeting was the first to be held in Saskatchewan in 40 years. The last meeting to happen in the province took place during former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s government in Regina.