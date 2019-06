In photos: Toronto's Pride Parade 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Pride Parade 2019

Another massive crowd turned out for Toronto's 39th annual Pride Parade. The event took over Yonge Street for most of Sunday afternoon and was peaceful despite concerns that homophobic and transphobic protestors would disrupt the festivities.

Marchers included YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, who was this year's Grand Marshall, Toronto city councillors and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen also performed on one of the floats. Check out photos from the parade below.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Pride Parade 2019

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand Samuel Engelking Pride Parade 2019 Justin Trudeau

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

@nowtoronto