Ready for a moon trip? Artemis II flyby to stream live on Netflix

What to know NASA’s Artemis II crew is flying around the moon—the farthest humans have traveled from Earth, before returning home on a 10-day mission

The lunar flyby is streaming live at 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix, NASA+, and other major platforms

The four astronauts include three from NASA and one from the Canadian Space Agency

Global audiences are tuning in and sharing excitement as the crew briefly loses contact during the moon’s far-side pass

Are you ready for a trip around the moon? You can watch the Artemis II lunar flyby live on Netflix and several other major streaming platforms, as people around the world share their excitement for the historic mission.

The crew aboard NASA’s Orion capsule is set to begin its orbit around the moon on Monday afternoon before making the journey back to Earth. The mission marks the farthest distance humans have traveled from our planet.

Netflix will stream the event for subscribers starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. The flyby will also be available on NASA+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and Apple TV.

The four-person crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The mission launched last week from Cape Canaveral, Florida. In total, the round trip is expected to take 10 days, with the crew scheduled to return to Earth on Friday.

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NASA has been broadcasting the journey via a 24/7 livestream, using a camera mounted on the exterior of the capsule to capture views of space.

During the flyby, the crew will lose contact with ground control for approximately 40 minutes as they pass behind the far side of the moon.

As the historic moment approaches, people across the globe are taking to social media to share their enthusiasm.

“It’s truly exciting to think that there are humans in the Moon’s gravitational field rather than Earth’s right now. Thank you, NASA, for sharing this historic journey with us,” one X user wrote.

“So proud of the NASA team. Let’s go!” another user posted.

“I am glad to be witnessing this in our time. Congrats to the team,” a third user added.