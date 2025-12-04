Ready, set, ski! Here’s where to hit the slopes in the GTA

Snow season is finally here! Which means it’s the perfect time to grab your skis and snowboards to hit the slopes.

There’s nothing like the thrill of racing down a snowy hill with family and friends, without having to travel far.

Ready to plan your next winter adventure? Check out some of the top ski destinations in the GTA!

EARL BALES PARK

Location: 4169 Bathurst St, North York

Opens: January 1, 2026 (weather permitting)

Located in Toronto’s north end, Earl Bales Park has the thrill and adventure that your winter bucket list is looking for. The park offers one beginner hill, one main hill with two runs and one race hill which are accessible by chairlift. Drop-in lift ticket prices range from $20.87 to $39.85 depending on age and the length of your visit. For more details head to the city’s website to start planning your visit.

MOUNT CHINGUACOUSY

Location: 9050 Bramalea Road, Brampton, ON

Opens: TBA

This destination is perfect for beginning skiers and those who want to go snowtubing. Located in Brampton’s Chinguacousy Park, the mountain reaches 65 ft high with a conveyer belt to bring visitors up the hill and back down. Don’t want to ski? Well, you can also snowtube! Snowtubing sits next to the ski hill and also has a conveyer belt to bring riders to the top. Ski, snowtubes, and snowboards are available for rent. Don’t wait, plan your visit now by visiting the Mount Chinguacousy website.

GLEN EDEN

Location: 5234 Kelso Rd, Milton

Opens: TBA

Glen Eden is what you’d call a winter wonderland and a dream come true for skiers and snowboarders. Located in Milton, this ski resort offers six lifts, 16 slopes, and freestyle terrain that’ll make your winter season one to remember. Prices for lift tickets range from $6 to $55 but are dependent on age, whether you’re booking online or onsite, and if you’re booking during peak hours or off peak hours. For more details visit the Glen Eden website.

SKI LAKERIDGE

Location: 790 Chalk Lake Rd, Uxbridge

Opens: Dec. 5

Take a day trip to Uxbridge to enjoy everything Ski Lakeridge has to offer! This popular ski destination has 22 runs for skiers across 70 acres. Ski Lakeridge also offers a variety of trails for all skill levels including beginners. Special opening day lift tickets start at $46.05. Season passes are also available and start at $581, family passes start at $2,951.40. For more information, head to the Ski Lakeridge website and start planning.

DAGMAR SKI RESORT

Location: 1220 Lake Ridge Rd, Uxbridge

Opens: TBA



Also located in Uxbridge, this ski resort offers four progressive terrain parks, 20 runs, and four chair lifts for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels! Don’t know how to ski? This resort also offers a snow school that will take you from beginner to expert level very quickly! The resort offers a variety of ticket packages, and season passes that are still available. So, don’t wait, head to the resort’s website while the season is still here!