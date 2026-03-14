Soccer legend Ronaldinho set to play in Toronto for first time at BMO Field legends match

What to know Brazilian legends including Ronaldinho, Adriano, Emerson and Maicon will face Toronto FC legends such as Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Dwayne De Rosario.

The exhibition match will take place May 8 at BMO Field and marks the first Living Legends game held in North America.

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster, with VIP experiences and meet-and-greet packages also available.

Global football icon Ronaldinho is heading to Toronto this spring for a one-night legends match that will bring some of the sport’s biggest names to BMO Field.

On May 8, Brazilian soccer legends will face stars from Toronto FC in a special “Living Legends” exhibition match celebrating the city’s soccer culture ahead of a major global tournament, the FIFA World Cup, coming to Canada this summer.

The showcase will feature former football player and two-time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldinho Gaúcho leading the Brazil Legends squad, alongside former international standouts Adriano, Emerson and Maicon.

They’ll take on a Toronto FC Legends lineup headlined by Sebastian Giovinco, who helped define one of the most successful eras in the club’s history. Other former TFC stars expected to appear include Jozy Altidore, Julian de Guzman and Dwayne De Rosario.

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Organizers say the exhibition will mark the first-ever Living Legends match in North America and will also be the first game played inside BMO Field’s newly expanded stadium.

“Toronto is ready for a moment like this,” said Living Legends co-founder Diogo Snow in a press release. “Bringing Brazilian legends together with Toronto FC legends and creating something special for fans is what this is all about.”

For Ronaldinho, the May event will also mark his first time playing in Toronto.

“I’ve played in many cities around the world, but this will be my first time playing at BMO Field in Toronto,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot about the passion for football here, so I’m excited to experience the energy of the fans and to share a special night of football with them.”

Giovinco said returning to the pitch in front of Toronto supporters will be meaningful for players and fans alike.

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“Toronto has the best fans in MLS and has always had incredible support for the game,” he said. “To come back and share the pitch with former teammates and legends of the sport and play in front of the fans at BMO Field will be a special moment for me. It will be a great night for this city and the fans.”

Tickets for the Living Legends match are now on sale through Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase premium hospitality packages, VIP meet-and-greet experiences and limited-edition merchandise tied to the event.