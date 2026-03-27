There’s only 5 days left to win a chance to see the FIFA World Cup 26™ for free thanks to Visa

What to know There’s only five days left for eligible RBC Visa credit cardholders to get an opportunity to participate in the FIFA World Cup 26™.

A Canada-wide contest is offering exclusive soccer experiences to RBC Visa credit cardholders, including access to matches, premium tickets, accommodation, and curated activities.

Participants should visit the contest’s page, use their card to confirm eligibility, and enter by April 30.

Canada is only months away from hosting the FIFA World Cup 26™, and there’s five days left to get a chance to participate in the event thanks to Visa and RBC.

The world’s biggest soccer event is almost here and the whole country is already feeling the energy, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to participate.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Worldwide Payment Technology Partner, Visa, is making sure Canadian soccer fans don’t miss out, and offering an exclusive, nationwide contest for eligible RBC Visa cardholders to experience the event.

The contest is offering unforgettable FIFA World Cup 26™ prizes that will make soccer fans’ experiences even more immersive, including access to incredible matches, premium tickets, accommodation, curated activities, and more.

But heads up, with the heat of the tournament almost here, there are only five days until the contest’s April 1 draw!

Advertisement

Plenty of prizes for grabs

By entering the contest, RBC Visa cardholders get a chance to win prizes that will take their whole experience to the next level during the later stages of the tournament, including tickets to Knockout-round games, premium perks, accommodation, exclusive activities, and much more.

As the event moves along, the prizes get even better, as the final wave of the contest will offer incredible experiences, including tickets to Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, or Final, curated dining, cultural activities, multi-night accommodation and much more.

Here’s how to participate

As the deadline to enter the FIFA World Cup 26™ Contest for RBC Visa Credit Cardholders approaches, make sure you don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

To participate, head to the contest’s page, use your card to confirm eligibility, and you’re in!

Advertisement

Plus, you can also earn bonus entries through simple card actions, including logging into the RBC Mobile app, adding your card to a digital wallet, or even setting up a bill payment. Note that you don’t need to make any purchases to win.

Make sure to keep an eye out for even more prizes as Canada warms up to the FIFA World Cup 26™, and visit http://goalaccess.myle.com for more information.