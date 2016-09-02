10 people who hate the goddamn Toronto air show

× Expand Canadian International Air Show The air show returns Labour Day long weekend, and Torontonians wants you to know how much they hate it.

In Toronto, the death rattle of summer is marked in an unusual way. It’s signalled by a crescendo of rumbling overhead, a whooshing sound of jets too close for comfort, sending vibrations throughout the city and cats clawing up walls. It’s the Canadian International Air Show.

As its Wikipedia page states, the annual air show, presented by the CNE, has been “tormenting local residents and ruining the last long weekend of the summer” since 1949. It began as a show-and-tell for de Havilland Aircraft of Canada, an aircraft manufacturer founded in the ‘20s. When the event outgrew its North York location, it relocated to Toronto’s waterfront and joined forces with the CNE.

Of course, there are lots of people who like it. Thousands of local residents and out-of-towners flock to Lake Ontario over Labour Day long weekend to watch fighter jets dip and dive in formation. People pay good money to see this, too. VIP “Flight Deck” tickets promising “hours of heart-stopping aviation excitement” are $250.

But Torontonians on social media don’t seem to share the same excitement. In fact, within the hour of the first sounds of jets overhead on September 2, most people were Tweeting their hatred for the airshow (#airshow is now trending on Twitter). Below, we’ve collected 10 of the most angry air show tweets.

Do these people make a good point? Is the air show outdated, traumatic for residents who’ve moved from war zones and just a huge waste of money?

And just to lighten the mood, if you’re on Twitter anyways, you can follow the air show parody account @Toronto_AirShow, whose manager is clearly a top gun when it comes to onomatopoeias.

× Welcome to Toronto, refugees. Don't mind those shrieking war machines overhead. They're just for show. #AirShow (I crack myself up.) — Fern Hill (@fernhilldammit) September 2, 2016

× Hate, hate, hate the air show. One thing if you want to go and see them - another to have it inflicted on an entire city. #awful #pollution — Rachel Gray (@RachelEGray) September 2, 2016

× Sonic booms terrorize Parkdale pets and patients at St Joseph's Hospital but that's okay it's the #Toronto #airshow. Wankers. — Monty DiPietro (@MontyDiPietro) September 2, 2016

× When the air show is so loud it shakes your house and you can't talk and your kid now doesn't want to go to the Ex because of it 😐 — super green jumpsuit (@JodiesJumpsuit) September 2, 2016

× Toronto Air Show: “Let’s entertain 200 old people and annoy the fuck out of the entire city. I hope their dogs have heart attacks.“ — Mikey Gorman (@MikeyGorman) September 2, 2016

× i HATE the air show! fighter jets are not passenger planes... why must militarism be celebrated?!?! #IHateTheAirShow — DrDryden (@OmiSooreDryden) September 2, 2016

× And so it begins. The deafening sounds of the #airshow #warshow causing our cats to freak out and this baby in my belly to panic. Argh — Kim Fry (@kimbutterfly) September 2, 2016

× I despise the air show. For the love of god when will we stop worshipping war machines? #HateThisWeekendSoDamnMuch — PhilosopherofWrite (@PhilofWrite) September 2, 2016

And here are some people complaining about other people complaining about the air show.

× TORONTO AIR SHOW!



WHEN TORONTONIANS TAKE OVER TWITTER TO COMPLAIN HOW NOISE CONSTIPATES THEIR CATS!!



SHUT UP AND GET BACK TO FREELANCING!! — Hulk Stuart McLean (@HulkStuMcLean) September 2, 2016

× A new Canadian Heritage Minute commercial that's just two minutes of people complaining about the Toronto air show on social media. — Max Mertens (@Max_Mertens) September 2, 2016

× Ah crap, I missed my window to complain about the airshow before everyone started complaining about people complaining about the airshow. — Daniel Kaszor (@dkaszor) September 2, 2016

