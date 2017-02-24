The old Unilever soap factory is open for business

It's not *quite* as cool as the Hearn Generating Station or Ontario Place, but Toronto has another historic space available for creative use.

For $10,000 per day, you can book the former Lever Brothers Factory (also known as the Unilever soap factory), located at the foot of the DVP, where soap was manufactured for more than 100 years.

The site has been closed to the public for the last eight years as First Gulf made plans to develop the land into office, retail and institutional area, but is now available for photo shoots, video shoots and film production. Most recently, it's been used as a backdrop for movies filmed in Toronto like Suicide Squad and will host Design Exchange's upcoming festival EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation + Technology in September.

This week, NOW's staff photographer Tanja-Tiziana had a chance to see the space up close and snap some shots. She says even though the it looks old and well-used, it still smells strongly of Dove soap:

Interested in throwing an event at Lever Brothers? Get in touch with thisopenspace, the Vancouver-based company handling rentals.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat