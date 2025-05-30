This new rideshare service in the GTA is keeping female passengers’ safety top of mind with ‘pinkpool’

As new rideshare apps continue to emerge in the GTA, one of them is highlighting the need for putting passenger safety at the forefront, which includes a feature designed for increased safety for female passengers.

Carpooll.com launched this year as a website and app, and it’s already begun to see great success in the Toronto region as well as in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The service offers a unique take on rideshare apps since its main priority is for passengers who are travelling further distances, often hour-long trips or more.

With the lengthy commutes, Carpooll founder and CEO Rutvik Babaria tells Now Toronto that he’s made safety a top priority for his passengers, and regardless of what service you use, he says all rideshare passengers should follow key safety tips.

“Whenever you get into a taxi or ride sharing app, what we strongly recommend is to verify the license plate vehicle models, such as if it’s an SUV, sedan or a truck,” he said.

Babaria says this kind of self awareness is especially important for longer trips.

“You need to be vigilant about the scenarios or the environment that you’re travelling in, the direction that you’re going… Keep an eye on sharing your live location to someone whom you know and trust, so they can keep a track if you are reaching safely at your destination,” he said.

Babaria says even where you sit can increase safety and suggests that passengers sit directly behind the driver.

“If you are sitting diagonally or adjacent, then it’s gonna be easier for the driver to reach in case of a situation where he is intended to harm you,” he said.

Babaria says ensuring safety isn’t solely the responsibility of passengers and says his company has gone the extra mile to uphold these values, that includes through its Pinkpoolfeature which allows female passengers to request a female driver, making them the first company in Canada to do so.

“Sometimes if you are riding with a male driver you might get a little hesitant while riding for four hours or five hours… so in those kinds of situations females are usually hesitant while traveling long distances,” he said.

Babaria says he understands the importance of wanting passengers to feel comfortable, and says nobody should be left behind simply because they don’t feel safe which is why the company introduced the Pinkpool feature.

“If they wish to travel, then there should be an option where they feel safe,” he said.

In addition to the feature, Carpooll also verifies both driver and passengers through photo and government ID.