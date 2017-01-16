Toronto’s anti-Trump events ramp up for Inauguration Day

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek Anti-Trump rally in Toronto, Saturday November 19.

Racist, misogynistic former reality star Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20. The following day, women and all those who support equal rights plan to rally in Washington and dozens of cities around the world.

In addition to the Toronto Women’s March on Washington happening at Queen’s Park on January 21 at noon, a number of Trump-related events are scheduled for this week and the days that follow.

Here’s what’s happening in Toronto.

Canada In A Trump World

Join the conversation on how racism and xenophobia play out in Canada at a talk on January 18 at the Al Green Theatre (750 Spadina). Hosted by the Mosaic Institute, panelists include Desmond Cole, Bernie Farber, Ihsaan Gardee and Karen Mock. Tickets are $5 to $10. See listing for details.

Solidarity Rally Against Hate

A group of anti-Trump protestors plan on gathering in front of the U.S. Consulate (360 University Avenue) to voice their disapproval on Inauguration Day. On January 20 from 12 to 3 pm, join concerned citizens taking a stand against hate, bigotry, climate-change denial and war. See website for details.

United Against Trump Town Hall

A public discussion on the impact of Trump-style politics on marginalized communities is planned for January 20 from 6 to 9 pm at the Ryerson University Library (350 Victoria). Listen to a panel of speakers from various local organizations and help build a broad-based coalition against right-wing populism. The event is free and open to all. See listing for details.

The Trump Effect

Kim Nossal, a political science professor at Queen’s University, will lead a discussion on what a Trump presidency means on February 8 at the Hard Rock Cafe (279 Yonge). In his talk, Nossal will explore what impact Trump might have on domestic and global politics, and America’s changing role in global security. Tickets are $25 to $40, which includes a drink ticket and light appetizers. See website for details.

U.S. Election and the New Trump Administration

York University’s Glendon School of Public and International Affairs hosts a discussion on the implications of the Trump presidency. Held at the Centre for Excellence on the Glendon Campus (2275 Bayview), panelists include Joan Ablett, Juan Alsace, Miloud Chennoufi and Ron Pruessen. Admission is free. See listing for details.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas