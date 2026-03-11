Toronto hit with flooding after heavy rainfall across the GTA

What to know Heavy rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday brought 20 – 40 mm of rain, with additional showers and wind gusts up to 50 km/h expected to come later in the day.

Environment Canada warned the significant precipitation could cause flooding on roads and low-lying areas, advising residents to avoid driving through flooded streets and watch for washouts near bodies of water.

City crews and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation responded with alerts and efforts to clear sewer grates, while residents shared photos and videos of flooding across Toronto on social media.

Overnight and throughout the day, rain fell on the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada warning residents of up to 20 to 40 mm.

The agency said the rain is expected to pause in the morning, but showers should start again in the early afternoon, with potential for another 10 to 20 mm. Wind speeds were also on the rise, hitting up to 50 kilometers per hour later Wednesday.

Due to the significant precipitation, Environment Canada warns there may be flooding in some areas, including roads and lower ground. They’re advising residents to avoid driving on flooded roads and low areas, as well as washouts near bodies of water.

The Ministry of Transportation has been posting alerts online regarding different areas and highways around the city seeing flooding as the rainfall continues.

The City of Toronto posted on X (formerly Twitter) that crews were working to clear catch basins, also known as sewer grates, throughout the day.

Rain is falling in Toronto. Steps are being taken to help reduce the risk of basement flooding:

➡️Crews are inspecting and clearing catch basins in low‑lying areas, and regular, year‑round inspection, cleaning and maintenance of more than 10,000 kilometres of sewer pipes helps… pic.twitter.com/U0JHTeUVtk — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) March 11, 2026

This weather event comes after temperatures rose to around 15 degrees on Tuesday, giving the city a break from past below-zero temperatures and snow fall.

Reaction to weather

Many residents have been posting on social media, showing pictures and videos of flooding around the city.

One user on X said it was something that was becoming more common in Toronto.

“We now get rain so heavy you can see it like a wall when it falls,” they said. “More like a monsoon.”

Another said it was something they welcome, and take advantage of.

“I go for “drain walks” sometimes, pretty much just a normal walk but if something’s clogging the drain, kick it with your boot a bit,” they said.

Other residents saw the tumultuous weather coming in advance, warning others as they enjoyed the warmth on Tuesday.

Some were not happy about this unpredictable weather.

“One day of good weather and we get hit with a flood,” one X user shared.

Environment Canada reports that after the rain, Toronto residents can expect snow flurries starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.