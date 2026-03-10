Advertisement

Rainfall warning issued: Toronto braces for 40mm tonight

Just as Toronto was warming up and patios were opening, the city is bracing for a heavy rainfall of up to 40mm across southern Ontario, starting tonight.

Aliya Karimjee

Toronto city street scene with pedestrians using umbrellas and cars on a rainy evening, highlighting the impact of the rainfall warning issued for tonight.
Torontonians should get their umbrellas out ahead of the forecasted heavy rain. (Courtesy: Abraham/Pexels)

What to know

  • Environment Canada warns of 20 to 40mm of rain tonight through Wednesday, with risk of flash flooding.
  • Sudden shift follows a 15°C high, ending Toronto’s brief taste of spring patio weather.

Toronto getting warm and opening up patios seemed too good to be true – and it was. Tonight, the city’s expecting up to 40mm of rainfall.

After enjoying a nice high of 15°C, Torontonians can expect rain. It’s not just a few drops, either: Environment Canada released a special weather statement saying there will be 20 to 40mm of it.

This rainfall will affect most of southern Ontario.

Take out your umbrella because this rain begins tonight and will last through Wednesday.

Be aware that heavy downpours may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. It’s also possible to get localized flooding in low-lying areas.

More updates are available on Environment Canada’s website

Aliya Karimjee

Writer

