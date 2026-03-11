‘Spring of deception,’ Toronto reacts to ‘four seasons in a week’ weather forecast

What to know Toronto saw dramatic weather swings this week, with temperatures reaching 17 C along with drizzle and rain before a return to colder conditions.

Environment Canada says temperatures will drop closer to seasonal levels for March Break, with daytime highs around 4 C and overnight lows near -4 or -5 C.

A storm expected Friday could bring 5–10 cm of snow, with another significant system forecast for Sunday that could cause potential travel disruptions.

Torontonians are no strangers to unpredictable weather, but the past week has felt especially chaotic, with t-shirt-worthy warmth, rainy days, and even the threat of snow — all days apart.

Earlier in the week, temperatures climbed as high as 17 C across the GTA, giving the city a little taste of spring.

But that preview didn’t last long.

Rain showers hit the city overnight on Wednesday, and are projected to reach up to 40 mm of rainfall accumulation, resulting in flooding in some parts of the city.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson, the region is now heading back to more typical early March conditions, and possibly a wintry blast just in time for the weekend.

“We certainly are getting a full experience,” Coulson said to Now Toronto. “We’re getting back to more seasonal conditions as the day progresses today,” he added, noting daytime highs will hover around 4 C on Wednesday with overnight lows dipping below freezing through the upcoming March Break.

The biggest shift could arrive Friday, when a storm system is expected to move through the region, potentially bringing 5 to 10 centimetres of snow to Toronto. Another system later in the weekend could add even more messy precipitation.

With temperatures bouncing above and below freezing, Coulson says residents should be prepared for rapid changes.

“It’s certainly important for folks to stay on top of their latest forecast if they’re planning any travel, ” he said, adding that it’s a bit too far out to see how the month will finish off.

Reaction to weather forecast

For many Torontonians, the constant changes have become a running joke.

Under the TikTok user’s comments, people shared similar sentiments.

“It’s Canada, expect unpredictable weather,” one person wrote.

“Made the mistake of going out in a sweater and now my nose is clogged,” another said.

“Spring of deception,” another commented.