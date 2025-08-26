TTC CEO responds after double stabbing on streetcar, man charged with attempted murder

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali is speaking out after a man was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on a streetcar.

According to Toronto police, 42-year-old Patrick St. Dennis was arrested after stabbing two people on a streetcar Monday morning.

Police say Dennis was involved in an argument with a woman in her 30s, after attempting to pull her off the streetcar, a man in his 60s tried to intervene, leading to Dennis then stabbing both victims.

Dennis and the female victim are known to each other, according to police. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Dennis was set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Shortly after the news broke, Lali released a statement.

“The safety of everyone on our system is paramount. I have reached out to Toronto police to offer our full support as they investigate this incident,” he said.

Lali said that although the circumstances are under investigation, he shares everyone’s concerns when something like this happens on the TTC.

“We extend our thoughts to the victims and anyone who witnessed it. We encourage anyone with information to share it with police,” he said.

According to police, Dennis has been charged with several offences, including Attempted Murder, two counts of Fail to Comply With Release Order, and Two Counts of Breach of Probation.

The incidents come after a 72 year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged after reportedly stabbing a 32-year-old woman during a physical altercation on a TTC streetcar on Aug. 4.

Police say Gullu Jiwan was charged with Assault With a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

However, during the investigation police say the victim, Sabrina Young, was wanted for assaults on two victims that occurred at Broadview Subway Station that same morning.

Young was then arrested and charged with two counts of Assault, Disobey Lawful Order of Court, and Assault with Weapon or Imitation Weapon.