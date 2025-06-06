‘Plastic seats over comfort,’ TTC says it’s continuing to remove fabric seats from buses after hygiene complaints

From food stains to insect infestations, Torontonians have been urgently calling for a change to fabric seats on TTC buses, but the transit agency assures that a solution is on the way.

Many city residents have long voiced their discomfort and frustration over the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) cloth seats. Complaints have highlighted unpleasant issues such as bed bugs, urine stains, food spills, and other unknown substances on the fabric, making daily commutes less than ideal for frequent riders.

But how will TTC tackle these hygiene and maintenance challenges? The transit agency says that its plan is already in the works.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green confirms that the transit agency is currently taking steps to address the problem.

“As has previously been announced, fabric seats are being phased out,” Green told Now Toronto in an email on Friday.

The TTC began testing non-fabric seats three years ago on two battery electric buses, Green explained. After seeing positive results, the transit authority is now issuing all buses in its most recent order, a fleet of 340 battery electric buses, with plastic seats instead of cloth.

To date, Green says 100 buses have been equipped with these new plastic seats, including the initial two test buses and 98 from the latest order. All buses going forward will continue to feature plastic seats, though the TTC did not confirm when the new fleet will hit the streets.

Many commuters have been expressing their excitement about the gradual removal of fabric seats online , with some believing the move could be a shift toward a cleaner, more hygienic transit experience in the city.

“Best choice ever made,” one Reddit user said. “Easier to clean, easier to spot bed bugs, and cheaper to maintain long term.”

“If they don’t regularly clean them, I’d prefer the plastic seats over comfort,” another user wrote. “Felt seats are disgusting and are always stained, especially on the subway.”

But some Torontonians are against the change, and would rather keep the seats as they are.

“I’m probably in the minority who likes fabric seats on buses,” one user said.

“I way prefer the felt seats. Far more comfortable,” another Redditor said. “The answer should be increased cleaning/maintenance by the TTC – not making transit less comfortable for riders.”