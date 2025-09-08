‘We are the stars,’ Mayor Olivia Chow urges Toronto to be less humble’ as TIFF turns 50

As Torontonians celebrate the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) some locals question whether or not the city and Canadians should be louder and prouder about the achievement.

Now Toronto caught up with Mayor Olivia Chow on the red carpet, and while she was filled with excitement and pride, she says she believes Toronto is being a little too humble about the internationally renowned festival that celebrates cinema.

“As Canadians, let’s not be too humble, right? This is the International Film Festival. This is where all the most important movies are premiering,” she said.

Chow noted that there are so many films for Canadians and Torontonians to be proud of.

“Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Tero’s movie got an Academy Award for Best Picture… his next film is now premiering here at TIFF… We need to just stand up and say, ‘we are the stars,’” she said.

However, while there is much to be loud and proud about, President of public relations agency NKPR, Natasha Koifman tells Now Toronto that the real bragging already comes from the work that Torontontians do.

“To me, it’s more about acting to show what we can do. And that’s what the Toronto film festivals are about. They have demonstrated what they have been, what they’ve meant to filmmakers for 50 years,” Koifman said to Now Toronto on Saturday at her annual Artists for Peace and Justice gala, where notable guests attend and donate funds for education and community-led initiatives in Haiti.

Canadian media icon George Stroumboulopoulos says he agrees with Koifman.

“I don’t think that we need to brag, bragging means we want other people to like us. We’re from Toronto, I don’t care who likes us,” Stroumboulopoulos said to Now Toronto.

Stroumboulopoulos added that he’s been all over the country and the world, and says Toronto has a special factor that no other city can compare to.

“If my number pops up on your call display, do you inhale or do you exhale? Toronto is the exhale city. I don’t think we need to brag,” he said.

Regardless of what side of the fence one may be on, stars and guests at this year’s TIFF all agree that the city is talented, and that talent will continue to be on display until the festival wraps up on Sept. 14.