‘When are they not shut down?’ TTC to close stretch of Line 2 this weekend amid busy festival lineup

The TTC is shutting down a four-kilometre stretch on the subway this weekend as several festivals get underway and Torontonians are expressing frustration.

The transit agency announced that service between Woodbine and Broadview stations on Line 2 will not run Saturday and Sunday for planned track work.

Shuttle buses will replace train service on the stretch of the line until regular service returns Monday morning.

The shut down comes as Toronto’s busy summer festival season kicks off with the highly anticipated Dundas West Festival taking place across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The festival is expected to host more than one million visitors across all three days in conjunction with the lengthy shutdown on the subway line.

In addition, Taste of North York, the Toronto Comic Arts Festival, and the Portugal Day Parade are also taking place this weekend, bringing in commuters from across the city and the GTA.

Commuters have taken to social media to share their frustrations with the shut down with some feeling as though they happen far too often.

“It’s insane that this is almost every weekend now,” a Reddit user said.

“When are they not shut down? It’s always in a constant state of disrepair,” another user said.

Many users pointed out that the shutdowns constantly inconvenience weekend workers who don’t work typical 9-5 jobs. One user said that the subway closures are the reason why they did “everything they could” to no longer work on weekends.

“[It} stressed me out so much… I just started driving. There has to be a better solution outside of treating people who work weekends like [garbage],” the user said.

Some people said they feel as though the shutdowns will be worth it in the long run despite the inconvenience.

“Ultimately this is better for the people it inconveniences in the long run,” one user said.

The TTC says that additional wheel trans vehicles will be available during the closure and any planned subway closure.

In addition, the TTC is already warning people to plan their commutes for next weekend as well, with more planned work on a stretch of Line 2 in the west.

Subway service will be suspended between Jane and Keele stations fromJune 14-15, and shuttle bus service will replace trains until Monday morning.