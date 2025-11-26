‘Winter is going to show up this year,’ La Niña and polar vortex set to deliver a true Canadian winter for Ontario, Weather Network says

Ontario is in for a winter blast as colder than normal temperatures and snowfall are expected across the province beginning as early as next month, according to the Weather Network’s winter forecast.

The winter forecast, released by Senior Meteorologist Doug Gillham, calls for a colder start to the winter months as arctic air makes its way through the country.

The forecast adds that Canadians will be met with a strong La Niña winter and an early polar vortex, which could result in near normal or colder than normal temperatures overall throughout the country.

As for precipitation, Gillham warns that Canadians could be met with near normal or above normal precipitation to most of Canada, which means we are in for a snowy season.

ONTARIO’S WINTER FORECAST

In Ontario, Gillham says a colder start to the winter months is likely to persist leading up to the holidays, something he says Ontarians haven’t been accustomed to in recent years.

“Winter is going to show up this year… we do expect December and into January will be colder than normal,” Gillham tells Now Toronto. “For snowfall, we have in the kind of the Toronto area on the line between near normal versus above normal.”

Gillham says there is some upside potential depending on the exact strom tracks, but a snowy start to the season is on its way.

“It’s too early to know how each system will track, but it’s going to be an active pattern where we expect at least normal snowfall,” Gillham said.

Gillham adds the potential for higher snow totals increases further north where they typically get more snow.

“We expect an abundance of lake-effect snow, especially the first half of the season. So, that should leave ski country in great shape for the holidays,” he said.

As for the second half of the season, Gillham says the forecast is less certain.

“We’re watching to see whether the blocking pattern that sets up – that will be giving us a ready supply of arctic air – whether that will kind of lock into place and carry us through February, or if that will break down,” he said.

Despite this, Gillham says he thinks it’s “more than likely” that the cold pattern will continue as the dominant pattern throughout the season.

“There always is a January thaw at some point…. The question is, does the persistent cold pattern break down, or does it keep on going? We think it’s more likely that it keeps going, but we have to acknowledge the potential that it does shift more into Western Canada,” he said.

This recent forecast comes days after the Weather Network revealed that a lake-effect snow event is expected to hit north west and northeastern Ontario this week bringing between 20 to 30 cm of snow.

According to the forecast, parts of southern Ontario will experience a snow event Thursday morning through Saturday which could bring between 15 to 20 cm of snow.