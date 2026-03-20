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‘Wintry mix’ expected for Toronto on the first day of spring

Environment Canada says snow or ice pellets and risk of freezing rain will impact commute in and out of the city.

Emily Hwang

A person walking a dog on a rainy, cold day in Toronto with wet streets and overcast skies, reflecting early spring weather with a mix of winter conditions.
Environment Canada is forecasting a wet start to spring.

What to know

  • Toronto is under a special weather warning with ice pellets and freezing rain through the morning.
  • The freezing rain will turn into showers as the temperature warms up.
  • The first few days of spring in the city are expected to be cloudy and wet.

Toronto is off to a wet and slippery start to spring.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and its surrounding area, saying it can expect a “wintry mix” through the morning.

The agency says snow or ice pellets of up to 5 centimeters could affect roads and walkways, increasing the risk of injury due to slips and falls.

That will turn into rain later in the morning with a daytime high of 6 C. There will be a brief window without precipitation before the chance of rain showers returns later in the afternoon.

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Weather map showing a wintry mix approaching Toronto with snow, sleet, and rain expected on the first day of spring, impacting local conditions and travel.
(Courtesy: Environment Canada)

The overnight low is expected to be zero, which means there is a risk of slick roadways.

The upcoming weekend is also expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chances of showers, with temperatures lingering around the seasonal average.

Emily Hwang

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