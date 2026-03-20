‘Wintry mix’ expected for Toronto on the first day of spring

What to know Toronto is under a special weather warning with ice pellets and freezing rain through the morning.

The freezing rain will turn into showers as the temperature warms up.

The first few days of spring in the city are expected to be cloudy and wet.

Toronto is off to a wet and slippery start to spring.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and its surrounding area, saying it can expect a “wintry mix” through the morning.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for #Vaughan. Conditions are favourable for two to five millimetres of freezing rain with ice build-up this morning. To monitor this alert: https://t.co/Ig8fFmj3GG pic.twitter.com/DhyZO14rxI — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) March 20, 2026

The agency says snow or ice pellets of up to 5 centimeters could affect roads and walkways, increasing the risk of injury due to slips and falls.

That will turn into rain later in the morning with a daytime high of 6 C. There will be a brief window without precipitation before the chance of rain showers returns later in the afternoon.

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(Courtesy: Environment Canada)

The overnight low is expected to be zero, which means there is a risk of slick roadways.

The upcoming weekend is also expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chances of showers, with temperatures lingering around the seasonal average.