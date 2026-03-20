‘Wintry mix’ expected for Toronto on the first day of spring

What to know
- Toronto is under a special weather warning with ice pellets and freezing rain through the morning.
- The freezing rain will turn into showers as the temperature warms up.
- The first few days of spring in the city are expected to be cloudy and wet.
Toronto is off to a wet and slippery start to spring.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and its surrounding area, saying it can expect a “wintry mix” through the morning.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for #Vaughan. Conditions are favourable for two to five millimetres of freezing rain with ice build-up this morning. To monitor this alert: https://t.co/Ig8fFmj3GG pic.twitter.com/DhyZO14rxI— City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) March 20, 2026
The agency says snow or ice pellets of up to 5 centimeters could affect roads and walkways, increasing the risk of injury due to slips and falls.
That will turn into rain later in the morning with a daytime high of 6 C. There will be a brief window without precipitation before the chance of rain showers returns later in the afternoon.
The overnight low is expected to be zero, which means there is a risk of slick roadways.
The upcoming weekend is also expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chances of showers, with temperatures lingering around the seasonal average.