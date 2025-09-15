‘You did it with class and respect,’ Ontarians react to Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie stepping down

Ontarians are wishing Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie farewell as she prepares to step down after the party voted narrowly against a leadership contest.

Crombie’s resignation came on Sunday after the Ontario Liberal Party met in Toronto to discuss the outcome of February’s snap election which resulted in a third place finish for the party.

Two thousand delegates met at a hotel in Toronto, the Liberals then held a vote to decide whether to hold a Liberal leadership contest within the next year and 57 per cent voted no.

Despite the vote being over the 50 per cent required by the Ontario Liberal constitution for Crombie to stay on as leader, some party members had reportedly been calling for her to step down if she received less than 66 per cent.

Following the vote, Crombie announced abruptly that she would be resigning.

“I believe it is the best decision for the Ontario Liberal Party to facilitate an orderly transition towards a leadership vote,” Crombie said in a statement.

Crombie, who won the party’s last leadership race in 2023, said she has advised the party president of her decision to resign upon the selection of her successor.

“Thank you… it has been the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party,” Crombie said.

Following Crombie’s resignation, notable politicians began releasing statements thanking Crombie for her contribution to Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took to social media to thank Crombie.

“I want to thank Bonnie Crombie for her many years of public service as an MP, mayor and leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. Politics demands a lot of personal sacrifice, including time away from family and loved ones. I want to wish Bonnie all the best in her next chapter,” Ford said.

Meanwhile, NDP leader Marit Stiles thanked Crombie for her contribution to provincial politics.

“Leadership is never easy, and as women in politics, we face unique challenges and scrutiny. Your determination and commitment to Ontario’s future is clear. Wishing you and your family all the best for the years ahead,” she said.

Ontarians have also taken to social media to wish Crombie farewell.

“Thank you Bonnie Crombie for your years of service. You did it all with class and respect,” an X user said.

“You were the best Bonnie, sorry to see you go,” another user said.

“Thank you, Bonnie, for all your years of service. Wishing you the best ,” another user said.

Crombie failed to win a seat in February’s snap election, which saw Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party finish with a majority government.

As a result of the election, the Liberals finished with only 14 seats, compared to the NDP with 27 and the PC’s with 80.

The upcoming Liberal leadership race will be the third leadership race for the Liberals since 2018.

Ontario Liberal Party Leader President, Kathryn McGarry, said in a statement that the party will decide upon the details of a leadership race at a later date.