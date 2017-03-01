Get to know #theaTO: Jennifer Villaverde, daughter of immigrants

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Get to know: Jennifer Villaverde

Best place to grab coffee in the city?

Americano from Cluny in the Distillery District. I'm also a big fan of Neo Coffee Bar on Frederick.

What was the last book you read?

All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews. It was devastating. I loved it.

Describe yourself in three words.

Daughter of immigrants

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Philippines. That's where my parents are from and I'd love to take my husband and daughter there.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

We rent a cottage on Beausoleil Island. We love it there!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

The King and I at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton. When I auditioned for it I naively asked the director if I could be in his show and he looked at me like I was crazy and then said, "Yes." Sometimes all you have to do is ask.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

I'm on the Dora jury. I'm not allowed to talk about it. Sorry!

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

Pretending to be a raccoon while dodging poop in a dog park

Do you have any backstage traditions?

Before Alligator Pie, we had to hang out below the stage. One day, we found a program insert from A Christmas Carol with Matt Edison's bio and picture down there. Our assistant stage manager taped it up and it became a strange sort of tradition to illuminate his face with our flashlights and dedicate each show to him. We're weird.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

Right now I'm in James and the Giant Peach at Young People's Theatre, directed by Nina Lee Aquino. After that, I'll be working as the Lead Instructor for Soulpepper's City Youth Academy, a summer intensive that focuses on acting and devised theatre for teens. I'm so proud to be a part of this amazing program!

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight