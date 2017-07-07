Fringe review: The "F" Word

THE “F” WORD by the company (SaMel Tanz). At the Al Green Theatre. July 8 at 3:30 pm, July 9 at 8:30 pm, July 10 at 5 pm, July 11 at 2:45 pm, July 13 at 1:45 pm, July 15 at 6:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Hot on the heels of Lipstique comes another Fringe Festival exploration of dance and feminine power.

There are some striking similarities in the two works – most noteworthy the use of Maya Angelou’s poem Still I Rise. Chalk it up to the zeitgeist and an idea whose time has clearly come – again.

I wanted to love The “F” Word, but it needs a good edit. While the choreography is inventive and the dancers are skilled (especially in the high-octane urban dance sections), the message gets muddy when the movement stops.

Poorly delivered banal prose and kitschy forays into visual comedy just distract from the genuine power of this group’s fine dancing.