10 Toronto taco spots that you can check off your summer food bucket list

Summer is here and there’s nothing better than soaking up the nice weather with a warm taco in hand, bursting with juicy, mouthwatering flavour.

When the city comes alive, so do these Taco street vendors across Toronto — serving the city’s diverse culture with comfort to fill your summer cravings.

Here are some of the best places to grab a light snack or meal, all authentic tacos straight from this city.

Gus Tacos

Address:

The Well: Lower Ground Floor, 486 Front St. W.

Kingston: 2897 Kingston Rd.

Browns Line: 270 Browns Line

Dupont: 1546 Dupont St.

Kensington: 225 Augusta Ave.

Bloor: 1028 Bloor St. W.

Queen: 1533 Queen St. W.

A classic favourite for many Torontonians, this family-owned business is well-known for their assorted tacos, such as barbacoa, pastor, carnitas, birria tacos, and its flavourful broth.

Originally founded in Kensington Market, the store now spans across seven locations in Toronto, offering authentic customer service.

For more information, click here.

Los Compac Tacos

Address: 140 Spadina Ave., Suite A101

The familiar scents of sizzling meat and spices will surely fool you into thinking you are on a trip to Mexico! With their 100% handmade tortillas and assortment of Al Pastor, Asada, Pollo, and Nopales, it’ll leave you asking for more — or should we say, por favor.

For more information, click here.

Seven Lives

Address: 72 Kensington Ave.

Located in Toronto’s Kensington neighbourhood, Seven Lives gained its popularity for its baja style fish tacos. Can’t eat fish or meat? Don’t worry, vegetarian options are available too!

For more information, click here.

Comal Y Canela

Address: 1692 Jane St.

Take a quick trip outside downtown Toronto to taste the authentic flavours of Mexico with a single bite of Comal Y Canela’s delicious birria tacos. The traditionally decorated restaurant interior is enough to make you feel as if you’ve entered a completely different world!

For more information, click here.

Itacate

Address: 998 St Clair Ave. W.

This small, family-owned taqueria beats all odds when it comes to fitting large crowds in a tiny shop. Torontonians cannot resist the flavours of their mouthwatering tacos, landing them as one of the best tacos in the city. You don’t want to miss this hidden gem.

For more information, call: (647) 701-0420.

Papi Chulo’s

Address: 121 Ossington Ave.

Looking to spice up your dining experience? Check out Papi Chulo’s where themed nights and neon lights will be no stranger to your taco-eating experience.

For more information, click here.

Puerto Bravo

Address: 1425 Gerrard St. E.

This small spot in the middle of a busy street will surprise you with its Michelin-approved flavours, made with quality ingredients. Its luxury-style dining brings elegance to some of your favourite Mexican streetfoods.

For more information, click here.

Campechano

Address: 504 Adelaide St. W.

460 College St.

When it comes to standing out, Campechano does just that by taking pride in ethical sourcing of heirloom corn from local farmers in Mexico. Tacos remain the centre of their menu, keeping food selections small to stay true to Mexican culture.

For more information, click here.

Rosa’s Toronto

Address: 1067 St Clair Ave. W.

Brunch or dinner — tacos are served at any time of the day at Rosa’s! This award-winning modern latin spot is underrated for their juicy birria tacos and for the classy vibe of the

restaurant.

For more information, click here.

Taco Loco

Address: 160 Baldwin St.

This not-so-hidden gem is not hidden for a good reason. With tacos that make you want to bachata, you can enjoy their birria with a side of refreshing mangonada for those warm summer days.

For more information, call: (647) 248-8031.