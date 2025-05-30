22 songs to add to your summer 2025 playlist

Whether you’re cruising with the windows down, dancing barefoot at golden hour, or lying in the grass with nothing but time and the sun on your face, the right song can make the moment unforgettable.

Summer is all about good vibes, and adding a soundtrack to your adventures is essential. From poolside pop hits to late-night Latin songs, here’s what Now Toronto is playing this summer!

Pop

Party 4 u by Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

APT. by Bruno Mars and Rosé

Gnarly by KATSEYE

Ordinary by Alex Warren

Afrobeats

Show Me Love by WizTheMC (with Tyla)

Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix by Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, Shenseea

Love Me Jeje by Tems

Latin

DtMF by Bad Bunny

Um Pôr do Sol na Praia by Ludmilla and Silva

NUEVAYoL by Bad Bunny

Hip-Hop/Rap

NOKIA by Drake

TGIF by Glorilla

Ran Out by JT

Somebody by Latto

Alternative

Back on 74 by Jungle

Sailor Song by Gigi Perez

Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez

Country

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM by Beyoncé

Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

I Ain’t Comin Back by Morgan Wallen feat. Post Malone