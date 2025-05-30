22 songs to add to your summer 2025 playlist

Whether you’re cruising with the windows down, dancing barefoot at golden hour, or lying in the grass with nothing but time and the sun on your face, the right song can make the moment unforgettable.
Summer is all about good vibes, and adding a soundtrack to your adventures is essential. From poolside pop hits to late-night Latin songs, here’s what Now Toronto is playing this summer!
Pop
Party 4 u by Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan
APT. by Bruno Mars and Rosé
Gnarly by KATSEYE
Ordinary by Alex Warren
Afrobeats
Show Me Love by WizTheMC (with Tyla)
Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix by Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, Shenseea
Love Me Jeje by Tems
Latin
DtMF by Bad Bunny
Um Pôr do Sol na Praia by Ludmilla and Silva
NUEVAYoL by Bad Bunny
Hip-Hop/Rap
NOKIA by Drake
TGIF by Glorilla
Ran Out by JT
Somebody by Latto
Alternative
Back on 74 by Jungle
Sailor Song by Gigi Perez
Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez
Country
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM by Beyoncé
Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
I Ain’t Comin Back by Morgan Wallen feat. Post Malone