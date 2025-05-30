Get your summer started: 8 can’t-miss June festivals in Toronto

The summer is finally here, Toronto! And with the arrival of the warm season, comes the beloved street festivals.

From delicious street eats, to arts and crafts to some carnival fun, here are some of June’s best festivals to keep an eye out for, all free of cost!

Canadian Latin Fest 2025

Location: Nathan Phillips Square

Date: May 31 – June 1

Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This festival is a celebration of Latin culture and its influence in Canada, featuring multicultural food vendors, arts and crafts, a children zone, and over 20 free live performances! For more information visit here.

Do West Fest

Location: Little Portugal (Dundas St. W. between Ossington and Lansdowne)

Date and Time: June 6 (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.), June 7 (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.), June 8 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

This huge festival covers 16 downtown Toronto blocks, bringing the community together with music, shops, food, and lots of fun in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood.

Taste of North York

Location: Mel Lastman Square (5100 Yonge St.)

Date and Time: June 6 (6 p.m. – 10 p.m.), June 7 (12 p.m. – 10 p.m.), June 8 (12 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Celebrate North York’s diverse culture and cuisine with live music, art, food vendors, dancing and a ton of family activities. The festival will feature Chinese, Persian, Korean, South American, Ukrainian and Indian cuisines and earnings go to support NeighbourLink‘s food bank and community care programs. Click here for more information.

Toronto Comic Arts Festival

Location: Mattamy Athletic Centre (50 Carlton St.)

Date and Time: June 7 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.), June 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

In one of the largest comic arts festivals in the world, Toronto welcomes comic fans to learn and connect with the comic industry through panel talks, Q&As, workshops, artist spotlights, vendors, and all-comics related. For more information about the festival, click here.

Taste of Little Italy

Location: Little Italy (College St. between Bathurst St. and Shaw St.)

Date and Time: June 13 (7 p.m. – 1 a.m.), June 14 (11 a.m. – 1 a.m.), June 15 (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

This annual Little Italy celebration features live music, stage performances, extended patios, carnival rides, street vendors and much more. Check out this link for more information.

Island Eats: Food and Travel Festival

Location: Mel Lastman Square (5100 Yonge St.)

Date and Time: June 14 (1 p.m. – 10 p.m.), June 15 (1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Escape to the islands without leaving the city at the Island Eats festival with some delicious Caribbean bites, refreshing cocktails and beer, and vibrant island vibes at Mel Lastman Square. For more on the festival, check this link.

Fairbank SummerFest 2025

Location: Eglinton Ave. W. (West of Dufferin St.)

Date and Time: June 20 (5 p.m. – 11 p.m.), June 21 (12 p.m. – 11 p.m.), June 22 (12 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

With over 80,000 visitors last year, this festival features global food treats, live performances, exciting rides, and a sidewalk sale inspired by European bazaars in a Toronto-style summer carnival experience! To see more about the festival, click here.

Toronto Waterfront Festival

Location: Sugar Beach Park (11 Dockside Dr.)

Date and Time: June 28 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.), June 29 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Enjoy the waterfront summer vibes, local food, live performances and lots of family nautical fun with an opportunity to get onboard four visiting Tall Ships! Although the event is free, boarding the ships requires a $15 ticket. Click here for more information.