9 plays and musicals that’ll make your Toronto summer unforgettable

Toronto’s theatre scene is heating up this summer with a mix of timeless classics, bold reimaginings, and fan-favourite adaptations hitting stages across the city.

Whether you’re in the mood for a Shakespearean romance under the stars, a spooky musical, or a time-travelling ride packed with the ‘80s vibe, there’s something for every kind of theatre-goer.

Here are some of the must-see plays and musicals lighting up Toronto this season.

A Strange Loop

Address: Baillie Theatre, 50 Tank House Ln.

Dates: April 22 – June 8

A young Black queer writer tries to tell their story, but societal expectations and life circumstances are constant battles for them. Smart, self-aware, and soul-baring, A Strange Loop is a show within a show that redefines what musicals can be. The play is the winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards including Best New Musical, five Drama Desk Awards, two Obie Awards, and was nominated for seven Lucille Lortel Awards.

After The Rain

Address: Tarragon Theatre, 30 Bridgman Ave.

Dates: May 27 – June 22

A struggling songwriter’s life takes an unexpected turn when she accepts a piano student fixated on mastering Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No. 1.” This heartfelt new Canadian musical explores family, identity, and the healing power of music.

Beetlejuice

Address: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St.

Dates: June 3 – July 19

If you’re craving something wild, weird and unforgettable this summer, Beetlejuice is your ticket to fun! This theatre adaptation of the Tim Burton classic is packed with humour, killer songs and jaw-dropping stagecraft. It’s spooky fun for theatre fans and a perfect night out that’s anything but ordinary.

Disney’s The Lion King

Address: Princess of Wales Theatre, 300 King St. W.

Dates: Now until August 30

Catch this family favourite this summer with a stunning theatrical spectacle that continues to captivate audiences of all ages. The production brings the iconic film to life with elaborate costumes, giant puppets and mesmerizing choreography. Whether it’s your first time seeing the show or a return visit, this play offers a blend of storytelling and music.

Romeo & Juliet

Address: High Park Amphitheatre, 1873 Bloor St. W.

Dates: July 13 – August 31

Step into the world of Shakespeare with the most iconic love story, Romeo & Juliet, as director Marie Farsi brings the tale to a bold new life.

With a dynamic cast, this production brings a fresh take on the timeless tragedy.

Now in its 42nd season, ‘Dream in High Park’ remains a beloved Toronto summer staple. Whether you’re bringing a blanket or a basket of snacks, prepare for an unforgettable night of theatre under the open sky.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Address: Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St. W.

Dates: July 15 – August 24

A reckless love affair. A crumbling reputation. A man searching for meaning. Dave Malloy’s boundary-pushing musical takes a slice of War and Peace and sets it to an incredible score. Natasha falls under the spell of Moscow’s most dangerous flirt, while Pierre must decide whether to watch her fall or help her rise.

Don’t miss this summer’s must-see musical, with its unforgettable blend of music and drama.

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of)

Address: CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St.

Dates: July 22 – August 17

Jane Austen gets an unexpected twist in this unique, laugh-out-loud retelling where servants step into the spotlight. With modern humour, unexpected heart, and a playlist of iconic pop hits, it’s a refreshing take on a literary classic.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Address: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St.

Dates: July 23 – August 31

Iconic characters Marty McFly and Doc Brown race through time in this electrifying stage version of the renowned movie, packed with nostalgia, laughs, and a time-warping score. With jaw-dropping effects and plenty of ‘80s nostalgia, Back to the Future: The Musical brings the beloved film to the stage in a spectacle that’s funny, fast, and endlessly fun.

Old Times

Address: Michael Young Theatre, 50 Tank House Ln.

Dates: August 6 – September 7

A woman reconnects with her past—and nothing is as it seems. Harold Pinter’s Old Times is a haunting psychosexual thriller where memory becomes a battleground and reality blurs. Directed by Peter Pasyk, this minimalist masterpiece opens Soulpepper’s 2025/26 season.