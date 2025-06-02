‘Hot girl summer’ Here are 10 outdoor summer yoga classes in Toronto 

‘Hot girl summer’ has begun, meaning outdoor summer yoga classes are back in the city!

Looking to achieve your summer bod, build a new community, and practice mindfulness?

Well, these 10 outdoor yoga classes are affordable and inclusive to all skill levels, leaving you no excuse to break a little sweat this summer!

Yoga in Trillium Park

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd W.

Join this free 60-minute yoga class on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m., blending hatha and vinyasa styles with a focus on core strength, mindfulness, and breath-body connection. Experience is not required and all ages are welcome. All you need to bring is your mat, sunscreen, and waterbottle.

For more information, click here. (the link stopped working just now for some reason…)

Park Yoga Toronto

Address: 201 Oriole Pkwy (Southwest Corner of Oriole Park)

Park Yoga is back in Midtown and will be ongoing from June 2 to September 2025, every Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You’ll be joining instructor, Meg, for a grounding, all-levels yoga session. Classes are by “pay what you can” (PWYC) donations and a share will be donated to Nellie’s shelter. Bring your mat and water, and we’ll see you in class!

For more information, click here.

YogaMeltDown Festival

Address: St Lawrence-East Bayfront-The Islands

The 15th annual YogaMeltdownFestival is returning this year on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at Toronto Center Island! In addition to the beautiful view of the island, attendees will have a full-day experience of unwinding, rejuvenating, and deepening their understanding of yoga’s mental, physical, and spiritual benefits.

For more information and registration, click here.

High Park Yoga

Address: 1873 Bloor St W

This community yoga class runs every Thursday from June 5 to September 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at High Park! Enjoy the fresh air and greenery of High Park, as you attend this all-experience level inclusive class. Classes are by donation or PWYC.

For more information, click here.

Yoga in Downsview Park

Address: 70 Canuck Avenue

Register on EventBright for this free yoga class in Downsview Park occurring July 19, August 16, August 30, and September 13 at 10:00 a.m.! At this experience-inclusive class, you will enjoy a gentle yoga session with calming sounds of nature in the background.

For more information, click here

Sunset Yoga

Address: Broadview Ave &, Langley Ave

Enjoy Toronto’s summertime sunsets at this outdoor hatha yoga session every Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Riverdale Park! This scenic experience will allow you to capture the breathtaking Toronto skyline, as you unwind from a busy day.

For more information, click here.

Park Flow: Root to Rise Weekly Yoga in the Park

Address: 400 Grace Street

Come stretch among the trees at Bickford Park for this hour long yoga flow! Focusing on strength, mobility, and relaxation, you can attend class every Thursday starting June 5 on a PWYC sliding scale. “This is more than a class. It’s a space to land, breathe, move, and be in community,” says instructor Montana.

For more information, click here.

Toronto Morning Yoga: Waterfront

Address: 711 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Grab a pair of noise-isolating headphones and get seated, you don’t want to miss this unique yoga experience. On Saturdays, you can expect a moderate-intensity flow partnered with energizing music and on Sundays, a more relaxed, low-intensity flow with calming tunes.

For more information, click here.

Yoga in the Park 2025: Exhibition Place

Address: 115 Princes’ Blvd (Stanley Barracks)

Yoga in the Park is collaborating with Hotel X and 10XTO on June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for yoga sessions at the Stanley Barracks! All PWYC proceeds will be going to CAMH HeART Lab. Do not miss this opportunity to move your body, while also supporting equity in healthcare!

For more information, click here.

Saturday Yoga with Tarik at Queen’s Park

Address: Address

Take advantage of the warm weather by joining instructor Tarik every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a Vinyasa and Yin Yoga flow at Queen’s Park! Registration is $15 cash or e-transfer or $5 for full-time students.

For more information, click here.