Mic drops & melodies: The Hip-Hop & R&B concert lineup taking over Toronto this summer

A summer in Toronto wouldn’t be complete without Hip-Hop and R&B tunes that’ll make you wanna vibe out anytime and anywhere.

That’s why these artists are coming to the 6ix and bringing all the right vibes – whether it’s a rapper getting you off your feet, or an R&B artist getting you in your feelings- these shows are sure to make summer 25’ one to remember.

Check out these shows below!

JUNE

SiR – The Step Into The Light Tour

Date: June 4

Location: Rebel

Step into the light with SiR who’s kicking off the summer with his smooth vocals at Rebel. The Step Into The Light Tour will have you shouting for an encore from this R&B sensation. Click here for tickets.

Dave East

Date: June 5

Location: Anabel’s

Hailing straight from Harlem New York City, Dave East is bringing his strong lyrics to the 6ix as he takes over Anabel’s for one special night. Watch this MC captivate an audience with his unique flow that will certainly heat up the night. Grab tickets here.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Grand National Tour

Date: June 12-13

Location: Rogers Centre

This iconic duo is taking over the Rogers Centre for two incredible nights filled with chart-topping songs that will certainly make your summer highlight reel. From high energy rap performances to slow melodic R&B tunes, this show is checking off all the right boxes. To purchase tickets, click here.

B YOUNG

Date: June 20

Location: The Danforth Music Hall

This artist is coming all the way from London, England to showcase his fresh sound and smooth vocals, and you don’t want to miss it! Click here to grab tickets.

JULY

Keyshia Cole – The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour

Date: July 9

Location Coca-Cola Coliseum

It’s been 20 years since Keshia Cole released her debut album, The Way It Is, and now this R&B legend is throwing it back to 2005 with her The Way it Is 20th Anniversary Tour. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear these classic songs live at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Grab tickets here.



Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul – Good Vibes Only Tour w/ Special Guest DaBaby

Date: July 18

Location: Budweiser Stage

Sean Paul and Wiz Khalifa got the right temperature to heat up the Budweiser Stage. So, bring your good vibes and your summer vibes for a night filled with incredible rap and dancehall music. Grab tickets here.

Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

Date: July 24-25

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Still bumping to CHROMAKOPIA? Well now you can listen to the album live as Tyler, The Creator touches down in Toronto for the CHROMAKOPIA world tour, with special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Click here for tickets.

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour With Playboi Carti and Mike Dean

Date: July 27-28

Location: Rogers Centre

Toronto’s very own is returning to the city for four incredible nights at the Rogers Centre. Don’t miss The Weeknd perform chart-topping hits, alongside guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. Click here for tickets.

Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve & Special Guests – Where The Party At Tour

Date: July 31

Location: Budweiser Stage

Trying to find out “Where The Party At” this summer? Well, head over to the Where The Party At Tour featuring a stacked lineup, including Nelly, Eve, Ja Rule and special guests. Make your way to the party and grab tickets here.

AUGUST

BigXThaPlug – Take Care Tour

Date: August 2

Location: HISTORY

Don’t miss your chance to watch BigXThatPlug bring his second studio album to life in Toronto. The Take Care tour takes over HISTORY and you can grab tickets here.

Ken Carson – The Lord of Chaos Tour

Date: August 3

Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Ken Carson is bringing the chaos to Toronto as he lights up the stage with tracks from his latest album, More Chaos. Don’t miss out on this chaotic night filled with good vibes at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Click here to grab tickets.

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour With Playboi Carti and Mike Dean

Date: August 7-8

Location: Rogers Centre

The Weeknd wraps up his stay in Toronto with two more shows at the Rogers Centre alongside Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. Bringing you all his latest hits, this is a show you won’t want to miss. Click here for tickets.

Chris Brown – Breezy Bowl XX Tour

Date: August 19-20

Location: Rogers Stadium

Celebrate the 20-year anniversary of R&B sensation Chris Brown’s debut album with the Breezy Bowl XX Tour. The show will be headlined at the new Rogers Stadium and will be filled with nostalgic vibes as he performs classic hits with guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. Click here for tickets.