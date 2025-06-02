Six stunning hiking spots in and around Toronto to explore this summer

Summertime is the perfect excuse to lace up your hiking shoes and hit the trails.

From breathtaking pathways in Toronto to rolling hills just a short drive away, there’s no shortage of natural routes to explore.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or looking to take a quick break from the city, these green trails have you covered.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best hiking trails to capture, experience, and trek through this season.

High Park

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W.

High Park, Toronto’s largest public park, offers an ideal retreat from the busy hum of the city. This natural sanctuary features a variety of winding trails, and some of the city’s best ecosystems and landscapes. Trekkers can check out the Spring Creek Ravine, Western Ravine, and Western Woodlands nature trails for great hikes in the park.

And the best part? Approximately two-thirds of the park remains in its natural state.

Bluffers Park

Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough

If you’re skeptical about expansive hikes bordered by water, this park will call your bluff.

Known for its dramatic cliffs and stunning views of Lake Ontario, Bluffers Park is a fantastic place for a hike or stroll near a breathtaking backdrop.

Pro tip? Head East toward Pickering for unlimited views of cliff-face and shoreline.

Tommy Thompson Park

Address: 1 Leslie St.

Looking for wilderness near downtown?

This man-made headland, located near Cherry Beach, has become a frequent-favourite and haven for wildlife. Tommy Thompson Park features five kilometres of birdwatching space, mesmerizing lake views, and a multi-use paved nature trail made easily accessible for those with strollers or other mobility aids.

Walk, bike and rollerblade on the paved path, or hike along the pedestrian-only mown grass track to experience a more secluded hiking experience. The choice is yours.

Elora Gorge Conservation Area

Address: 7400 Wellington County Rd. 21, Elora

Hiking, biking, fishing, you name it.

Elora Gorge Conservation Area, located just an hour and a half outside of the city, is a treasured hiking spot for good reason. Situated along the Grand River, hikers can expect 10 kilometres of scenic trails surrounded by gigantic cedar trees and overlooks that offer stunning views of the gorge. The main attraction? A 20-meter waterfall.

Oak Ridges Moraine – Palgrave Trail

Address: 17594 Humber Station Rd. #17822, Caledon East

Looking for a hiking challenge?

This section of the Oak Ridges Moraine Trail, located just an hour outside of Toronto, offers up a seven-and-a-half-kilometre loop to hikers looking for a moderately difficult trek. The popular natural space features a number of side trails and newly planted forests for those looking to experience Palgrave’s tranquil forest and peaceful paths.

Sheppard’s Bush and Oak Ridge’s Trail

Address: 93 Industry Pkwy. S., Aurora

Located just an hour outside of the city, Sheppard’s Bush features over six kilometres of out-and-back hiking trail through its mature forests and open clearings. The year-round space includes a moderately challenging gravel route for hikers looking to extend their trek and push their limits.

