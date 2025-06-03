Toronto’s hottest slices, here are some summer pizza spots that really hit

Pizza is an all-time favourite comfort food for many Torontonians, and what better way to treat yourself this summer than with a delicious, cheesy slice?

Pepperoni, cheese, veggie, or even jerk chicken — there’s something for every taste in Toronto’s rich diverse landscape!

Here are some of the best places to fulfill your cravings, from traditional favourites to unique finds.

Pizzeria Badiali

Location: 181 Dovercourt Rd.

A well-known favourite, this spot is part of many Torontonians’ pizza bucket list. Badiali is known for its large slices and airy crust, inspired by classic New York City style pizza. One more tip: the Vodka Pie is a crowd favourite and a must-try!

For more information, click here.

North of Brooklyn

Locations:

650.5 Queen St. W.

469 Church St.

229 Geary Ave.

511 Rogers Rd.

663 Greenwood Ave.

1728 Avenue Rd.

1180 The Queensway

Another crowd favourite, North of Brooklyn will bring you directly to the Big Apple for its classic New York slice. Known for its wide selection of pizza flavours and various locations, the spot offers something for every taste from Truffle Shuffle to Vodka Verde. Word is this pizza lives up to its hype, so you don’t want to miss out on trying a slice! For more information, click here.

Descendants Pizza

Location: 1168 Queen St. E.

Let’s take a trip to the Midwest and try Descendants Pizza’s Detroit-style slices, known for their “upside down” twist with a thick crust. The mouthwatering flavours drizzled with their signature red sauce will leave you feeling obsessed! For more information, click here.

One Night Only

Address: 581 Pape Ave.

Despite its name, this spot will certainly invite you in more than once. ONO crafts authentic pizza flavours , ranging from the “6ix” to “Loaded Baked Potato” with the signature ONO house dip. The love and attention poured into every slice is most certainly the secret ingredient to their delicious pizzas. For more information, click here.

Caribbean Slice

Location: 230 Queen St. W.

Tired of your usual pepperoni pizza order? Try this Carribean-style pizza shop, where you can customize your own pizza with Caribbean staples such as jerk chicken and oxtail. Their signature slices like the ackee and saltfish or plant-based alternatives show the variety in toppings you can explore at this unique spot! For more information, click here.

Renaissance Pizza

Location: 809 Dundas St. W.

Detroit-style pizza is a big foodie favourite, so here’s another one! Renaissance offers eight culturally-inspired pizza flavours, including the Tandoori Paneer, Duck Confit, and Canadian. If you’re looking to diversify your dining experience, Renaissance can help you add new flavours to your pizza resume! For more information, click here.

Slowhand Pizza

Location: 99 Pape Ave.

Exactly as the name suggests, “slow and low” is how this shop makes their light and airy sourdough pizza. Their menu is decorated with character-like flavours such as the “Fungus Amongus” and “What’s the Dilly Yo?” — adding some fun to the pizza-eating experience. As a cherry-on-top, Slowhand also claims to have the “East End’s best dog-friendly patio,” for you and your furry friend to check out this summer! For more information, click here.

Raffaella Pizza

Location: 296 Brunswick Ave.

Located in the Annex Hotel, the authentic red gingham tablecloths across its tables pay homage to Italian-American restaurants for their nostalgic comfort. Raffaella has an all-Italian menu and is popular for their classic pepperoni and margherita pizzas which take priority in the kitchen, as a rotating feature. For more information, click here.

Fresca Pizza and Pasta

Location: 302 College St.

Even better than a great slice of pizza is a great price on the side! Fresca offers $5 large slices, for a tasty treat that can fit into your pocket. Need a party snack? No problem! Full pizzas range from $14 to $18, to make sure you’re getting a delicious meal without breaking the bank! For more information, click here.

Pizza Karachi

Location: 465 Queen St. W.

Pizza Karachi offers a fusion between Pakistani and Italian cuisines to create a mouthwatering masterpiece! Beef and kabab are staples among the restaurant’s many yummy options, including Halal alternatives. The spot encapsulates Toronto’s diversity leaving traces of multiple cultures in one delicious pizza. For more information, click here.