Best winter road trips that are only 3 hours or less from Toronto

As we reach the final stretch of the season, here are some road trips you can take this winter to see some icy white scenery before it melts away.

Coldwater

Just north of Barrie, this village gives visitors a warm vintage vibe, alongside heritage buildings, iconic landmarks in the area and friendly residents.

Approx. road trip timing from central Toronto:

1 hour 36 minutes

Must sees

The Coldwater Mill is one of the village’s staple attractions. Now a free–entry museum, this historic building was once a mill serving the Ojibway people. It still stands after almost 200 years.

One of the village’s stand-out buildings is Back in Thyme, an antique store, with its exterior covered in vintage posters and even actual cars on the store awning. Visitors can also find handmade items from multiple artisans inside.

Gananoque

Just east of Kingston, this town has amazing views of the St. Lawrence River. With access to the 1000 Island ferry, visitors can see historic buildings, greenery and even a castle!

Approx. road trip timing from central Toronto:

2 hours and 53 minutes

Must-sees

It’s not a visit to Gananoque if you don’t hop on a ferry to see the Thousand Islands area. From homes, to the national park, boaters are able to access several islands with hiking trails, camp sites and picnic areas. In the winter, the town offers snowmobiling on Trail E63 along the Parkway, ice fishing, and snowshoeing.

If you don’t quite have your sea legs yet, visitors can check out Joel Stone Heritage Park and Splash Pad, a park that includes a picnic site and beachfront, perfect for families who still want a view of the near-frozen river and its islands.

Prince Edward

When this county isn’t packed with people taking a dip at Sandbanks Provincial Park in the summer, visitors can focus more on its eats and wineries.

Approx. road trip timing from central Toronto:

2 hours and 28 minutes

Must-sees

With multiple vineyards to see and sip from, visitors can plan their route and explore various types of wine here during a wine country tour. If wineries aren’t your thing, fret not, the country also has some breweries and great local places to eat as well.

In the winter, the county transforms into its own wonderland that includes snowshoeing, hiking, tobogganing and more! With its multiple conservation areas and parks, walking around the area and looking at snow-dusted trees is never a dull moment.

Goderich

This town on the coast of Lake Huron makes it a beautiful sight to see in all seasons.

Approx. road trip timing from central Toronto:

2 hours and 46 minutes

Must sees

Goderich is full of beautiful trails lining the water. With some hikes including bridges, like the historic Menesetung bridge, that give visitors views of the surrounding trees and the water below, this town is the place to be if you’re a nature-lover.

If you’re more into architecture, this town is full of historical buildings and structures, including its main attraction – the Goderich lighthouse. This beacon was initially built in the early 1800s and is the oldest Canadian lighthouse on Lake Huron.

Kincardine

Not too far from Goderich, Kincardine also gives beautiful sites to the lake, and gives visitors a chance to experience lake-effect snow upfront and centre.

Approx. road trip timing from central Toronto:

3 hours

Must-sees

Winter-lovers don’t want to skip this town. From cross country skiing trails to snowmobiling, this place has it all. Hockey fans can also catch a local Kincardine Bulldogs provincial junior league hockey game.

Despite the cold, visitors can still check out Kincardine’s boardwalk, lining the lake. The nearby Burnside Memorial Trail and Pink Trail are also popular for winter hiking and snowshoeing.