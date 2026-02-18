Feeling frostbitten? Here are 5 sunny destinations from Toronto under $2500 to escape the winter chill

Tired of being snowed in? It might be time to trade in your parka for a passport and finally catch that flight! We’ve rounded up some of the best deals of the season, courtesy of Redtag.ca.

There’s no better cure for the winter blues than basking in sandy beaches or a stroll through a vibrant city. This February, some of Redtag.ca’s top trending destinations include Cancun, Punta Cana, Puerto Vallarta and Montego Bay — all perfect backdrops for poolside selfies and ocean plunges. If your idea of romance leans more European, Paris offers delicious café culture and iconic sights, while Costa Rica delivers lush rainforests and eco-adventures.

And if you’re the type who likes to have the details down before committing to that out-of-office auto-email, here’s what’s currently catching attention for travellers departing from the Greater Toronto Area.

Redtag.ca has winter deals under $2500

If you’ve been daydreaming about palm trees instead of snowbanks, consider this your sign to book that escape.

1. Negril, Jamaica

We heard Jamaica is calling? From Feb. 22, Rooms On the Beach Negril offers a seven-day stay for $1,632, saving 20 per cent. This breakfast-inclusive option departs from Ottawa and puts you close to Negril’s famous beaches and attractions.

2. Las Vegas, United States

A week in Las Vegas comes in at just $527 for seven days at the iconic Excalibur Hotel and Casino. With departures on Feb. 23 and savings of 53 per cent, this deal puts you steps from Sin City’s headline shows, bustling nightlife and over-the-top dining experiences.

3. Riviera Maya, Mexico

Craving turquoise water and white sand? The Tukan Hotel and Beach Club in Riviera Maya offers a seven-day stay for $1,059, departing Feb. 24. Ocean breezes and beachside margaritas are all the rage here.

4. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

For an all-inclusive escape, Vik Arena Blanca in Punta Cana is priced at $1,599 for seven days, also departing Feb. 24. With 24 per cent in savings, this resort stay means your meals, drinks and daily dose of sunshine are all taken care of.

5. Nassau, Bahamas

For a classic Caribbean getaway, Breezes Resort in Nassau delivers seven all-inclusive days for $2,449 leaving on Feb. 24, with 11 per cent in savings. White sand, crystal-clear water and gorgeous sunsets are all sights to see here.