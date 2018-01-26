Faces of Union: Jane Phillips

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

I work on the Brand Strategy and Partnerships team at Union. I am responsible for assisting with building the new brand experience that is Toronto Union. This includes communications with key stakeholders from both the public and private sector. I also manage the content across our digital channels (torontounion.ca) and social feeds (@torontounion).

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

Toronto, especially in the summer is amazing to explore on foot as the neighbourhoods role into each other and give you lots of opportunity to explore different neighbourhoods, try new restaurants and experience incredible live music. A weekend with me would include lots of walking activities and lots of music.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

The train ride home from Osheaga in 2016.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

In 2004, Diana Krall played a concert in the Great Hall at Union. Don't believe me? Watch it here.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

Nastassia Subban. Natassia is improving Toronto's Secondary School curriculums with her passion for social justice, education and equity. She believes that vulnerability is the key to breaking down walls and deepening relationships. I personally found that being open and vulnerable with friends, family and colleagues was the key to being more authentic and deepening those relationships, and it’s such an important topic for youth to be exposed to. She’s doing really important work.

