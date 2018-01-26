Faces of Union: Soodabeh Farsijani

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

As a customer care coordinator, I have a variety of responsibilities, such as assisting our customers with wheelchairs, wayfinding and following up with complaints and concerns. I help address any changes related to platforms or scheduling and relay customer concerns to related departments while also supporting customers in need of medical assistance. I keep people in the know with posters regarding new campaigns and changes, which help ensure customer safety in our station.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

It depends on your tastes and interests as well as what time of year you’re visiting Toronto. Generally speaking, the ROM, CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, Ontario Science Centre, Casa Loma, Metro Toronto Zoo and Canada’s Wonderland are a few worth mentioning. In the summer, there are many festivals, concerts and sporting events happening in the downtown core. The other great thing about Toronto is our restaurants and the many food festivals.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

When Canada began accepting refugees from Syria, I met one of these newcomer families and helped them board the train to go to their first home in Canada. I felt very proud to be Canadian.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

They would be surprised that Union Station and the TTC can provide access to the whole city of Toronto and its surrounding areas with GO Transit. Also, VIA Rail and the UP Express offer access all across Canada and all over the world.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

The City of Toronto and all of the hard-working people who make our city one of the best places in the world to live.

Visit the UnionNOW Digital Residency to learn more!