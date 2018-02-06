Faces of Union: Syma Shah

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

I am the director of programming for Union Station. I have the privilege of connecting with all major and grassroots arts and cultural organizations to curate the common spaces at Union Station! The vision of Union is to showcase the best of what Toronto has to offer – ultimately to become a destination in itself.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

I love to search for new restaurants in various neighbourhoods as there are always new food experiences in Toronto. I also love to watch live music – especially at Massey Hall, but Toronto has a lot of cool places to listen to live music. The Harbourfront usually has something interesting going on. Aga Khan Museum is always a delight to attend. There is an abundance of arts and culture in our city, which means there is always some type of festival going on. I's never boring.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

My most memorable train experience would be travelling from Delhi to Agra alone. It was so humbling and breathtaking.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

When catching your train, you may be able to experience unique dance or music like this.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

Aside from the people who work on the Toronto Union project, I have a great deal of admiration and respect for a woman by the name of Salima Rawji who is VP of Build Toronto. She is a city builder and involved in the community and arts, and I can completely see her being the mayor one day.

Visit the UnionNOW Digital Residency to learn more!