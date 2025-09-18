Gabriel Iglesias in Toronto Ticket Giveaway

THESE RULES ARE THE STANDARD TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO THE CONTEST ADMINISTERED BY NOW. THE CONTEST IS INTENDED TO BE CONDUCTED IN THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO ONLY AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED AND EVALUATED ACCORDING TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAW. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY. VOID IN WHOLE OR IN PART WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ENTRY IN THE CONTEST CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF THESE CONTEST RULES (THE “CONTEST RULES”).

Now Toronto’s Tina Knowles in Toronto Ticket Giveaway (“Contest”) is sponsored by Parkwood Entertainment (“Sponsor”) and administered by the GMI Publications Inc. (“Now”). All inquires should be directed to GMI.

Commencing September 18, 2025 at approximately 12:00pm (EST) and ending September 19, 2025 at approximately 12:00pm (EST) (the “Contest Period”).

The odds of winning are dependent on the total number of eligible entries received.

At the end of the Contest Period, all valid entries that have been received will be entered into a random draw to win one (1) one pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias in Toronto on September 19, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Prize Package (the “Prize”). Any winner of a Prize shall be hereinafter referred to as a “Prizewinner”.

Where GMI selects an entrant to win the Prize, and GMI cannot reach the entrant within 48 hours of selection or the entrant does not otherwise comply with the Contest Rules and Regulations, the entrant shall be deemed to have forfeited the Prize and GMI shall select an alternate entry.

How to Enter:

Online: There is no purchase necessary to enter a Contest. Visit the Now Toronto contest website at (www.nowtoronto.com), fill out the contest form found HERE and submit the form.

To qualify, all entries must be received on or before 11:59am (EST) on September 19, 2025.

CONTEST CLOSING: The Contest closes at 12:00pm (EST) on September 19, 2025.

Entries received online shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address or social media account associated with the entry, as applicable. For the purposes of these Contest Rules, “authorized account holder” of an e-mail address or social media account is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address or social media account by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses, or social media accounts for the domain or account associated with the submitted e-mail address, or social media account. Each selected entrant may be required to provide Now with proof that the selected entrant is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address or social media account associated with the winning entry.

Eligibility:

To enter the Contest and be eligible to win, an individual must be: (i) a legal resident of Ontario; and (ii) the age of majority in the province of his/her residence.

Specifically excluded from entering the Contest are: (a) employees, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and advertising and promotional agencies of GMI or the Sponsor, and its respective subsidiaries and affiliates, as applicable; and (b) any immediate family members (regardless of where they live) of a person excluded under (a) or persons with whom a person excluded under (a) is domiciled (whether related to that person or not). In these Contest Rules, “immediate family” includes mother, father, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, partners or spouse.

In order to facilitate Prize distribution to the Prizewinner, GMI may share personal information (i.e. name and mailing address) to a third-party company. The personal information obtained and shared by GMI will be used solely for the purposes of conducting the Contest. GMI requires all third parties with which it shares confidential information to adhere to and comply with our privacy policy and confidentially restrictions.

Now and the Sponsors shall have the right at any time to require proof of identity and/or eligibility to participate in the Contest. Failure to provide such proof may result in disqualification. All personal and other information requested by and supplied to the Sponsors for the purpose of the Contests must be truthful, complete, accurate and in no way misleading. The Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant should such an entrant at any stage supply untruthful, incomplete, inaccurate or misleading personal details and/or information.

A maximum of one (1) entry per entrant per Contest is allowed. If it is discovered in the ordinary course of running the Contest that an entrant has attempted to enter more than the allowed maximum, GMI may disqualify that entrant from this and any future contest.

The Contest is void where prohibited by law and is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations.

Prize:

There is one (1) Prize to be won by way of a random draw. The Prize consists of a pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at Scotiabank Arena on September 19, 2025 valued at $160 CAD.

Prize will be mailed directly to Prizewinner’s mailing address. Prizes are not transferable, product portion of the prize cannot be converted to cash and must be accepted as awarded. Any changes, cancellations and/or adjustments, and any associated costs are the sole responsibility of the Prizewinner. GMI reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if for any reason a prize or portion of a prize cannot be awarded as described.

Draw Date:

GMI will perform the random draw on or about the following day and time:

1:00 pm (EST) on September 19, 2025.

The Prizewinner will be announced across social media platforms and emailed by a member of the Now staff.

If the selected entrant does not respond within the prescribed timeline set out in the notification, he/she will be disqualified and will not receive a prize and another entrant may be selected (as determined by Now in its sole discretion) until such time as an entrant satisfies the terms set out herein. The Sponsors are not responsible for the failure for any reason whatsoever of a selected entrant to receive notification or for the Sponsors to receive a selected entrant’s response.

If, as a result of an error relating to the entry process, drawing or any other aspect of a Contest, there are more selected entrants than contemplated in these Contest Rules, there will be a random draw amongst all eligible prize claimants to award the correct number of prizes.

General Conditions:

By participating in the Contest, all entrants agree that the entrant’s first name, Instagram handle, voice and/or image may be used in any and all forms of media, without any further compensation from GMI (or any of their agents, assigns, subsidiaries or prizing partners). All entrants waive all rights (including moral rights) with respect to their Contest entry and to be posted, streamed and other forms of publicity.

GMI is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry or registration or entry information or any factor which may affect a person’s ability to participate in the Contest, including but not limited to human error, lost or misdirected entries for whatever reason, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed/corrupted data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof, any inability to access the site, or damage to a user’s system occasioned by participating in the Contest, and entries which fail to fully comply with these Contest Rules.

GMI is not responsible for a Prizewinner’s inability to use or enjoy any portion of the Prize awarded in the Contest, nor will GMI be in any way liable for the Prizewinner’s use of the Prize. For clarity, the Winner will be required to provide consent in a form acceptable to GMI, releasing GMI, its directors, officers, employees and agents from all liability of any kind in connection with the contest, or occurring as a result of the prize being awarded.

By entering the contest, entrants agree to abide by contest rules and decisions of the independent contest organization which are final.

GMI may amend these Contest Rules at any time without notifying the entrants.