The best weekend events in Toronto: June 21-23

× Expand Samuel Engelking Brian Jungen Friendship Centre at the AGO

BrianJungen: Friendship Centre

In the 20 years since multidisciplinary artist Brian Jungen turned Nike Air Jordan sneakers into sculptures resembling Indigenous masks, the popularity of basketball has skyrocketed – among Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. In light of the Raptors winning the NBA championship, the timing couldn’t be better for his career-spanning solo show at the AGO, which transforms the gallery into a gymnasium in a tribute to Friendship Centres. Jungen often takes everyday objects and refashions them into sculptural works that draw attention to cultural consumption and the commodification of cultural traditions. His work is also beautifully detailed and constructed, and with this show the artist, who has a rep as reclusive, is putting his archive – stored in shoeboxes, of course – on public display for the first time.

June 20-August 25 at Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas West. $25, or free with $35 annual pass. ago.ca.

Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Indie brewers take over Ontario Place’s West Island.

June 21-23. 3:30-10 pm. $15-$48. tcbf.ca.

Trans March and Community Fair

Rally kicks off annual march for all trans and non-binary folks. Check out more Pride Month event picks here and must-see music acts here.

June 21. Starting at Church and Hayden. 3 pm. pridetoronto.com.

Indigenous Arts Festival

The annual celebration of Indigenous culture hosts Na-Me-Res Traditional Pow-Wow.

June 21-23. Fort York. Noon-5 pm. Free. fortyork.ca.

Power Plant's summer opening party

The lakefront gallery throws a party to launch exhibitions by Mario Pfeifer, Thomas J Price, Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige. Check out more summer art picks here.

June 21. The Power Plant. 8 pm. Free. thepowerplant.org

Dyke March

The 23rd annual march for queer women marks 50 years since Stonewall with a Goddess theme.

June 22. Starts at Church and Hayden. Rally & staging from 1 pm, march starts at 2 pm. Post-march rally in Allan Gardens. Free. pridetoronto.com.

Electric Island

DJ Harvey and Honey Soundsystem play the summer dance music series' Pride edition.

June 22. Woodbine Park. 2 pm-11pm. $45-$68. ticketweb.ca.

Pride Parade

Pride Month reaches a nadir at this Doug Ford-free event.

June 23. From Church and Bloor to Yonge and Dundas. Starts 2 pm. Free. pridetoronto.com.

