The best weekend events in Toronto: June 7-9

House of Mirrors

Instagram-able pop-up “experiences” are all the rage, but here comes one with high-art pedigree. Multidisciplinary arts fest Luminato is kicking off with the installation House Of Mirrors, which puts an eerie twist on a classic carnival attraction. Created by Australian duo Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney, the maze is constructed from 55 tonnes of steel, timber and mirrors and is making its North American debut in Toronto. 235 Queens Quay West. $10 (in-person only), kids under 5 free. luminatofestival.com. To June 23.

Opens Friday (June 7) at Harbourfront Centre Exhibition Commons

NXNE

The music fest’s Club Land series is underway at venues throughout the city.

June 7-16. Wristbands $29. nxne.com.

Naked Napi Big Smoke & Virginia's Room

Two sexually charged art exhibitions by Blackfoot artist Adrian Stimson and artist/designer Jeremy Laing and the estate of late queer community builder Will Munro open in time for Pride Month.

June 7-July 6 at Paul Petro Contemporary Art (980 Queen West). Opening Reception June 7, 7-11pm. Free. paulpetro.com

Zalika Reid-Benta

Toronto author launches her Eglinton West-set novel Frying Plantain with music, a reading and... fried plantain.

June 7. Centre for Social Innovation Annex (720 Bathurst). 6-9 pm. Free. RSVP.

Dundas West Fest

Eat, dance and shop on the street on Dundas, from Lansdowne to Ossington.

June 7-8. 6 pm-midnight. Free. dundaswestfest.ca.

Transmit Festival

Teenanger, Sauna, Dilly Dally, Nyssa, Kiwi Jr and Facs play new indie music festival.

To June 8. The Baby G, The Garrison and Dundas West Fest. All ages. $10-$15, outdoor shows free. facebook.com.

PUP, Diet Cig

Recent NOW cover stars play two sold-out hometown shows at Danforth Music Hall.

June 7-8. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$30. ticketmaster.ca

Breakthrough Film Festival

Watch short films by emerging women, trans and non-binary directors.

June 7-8. Royal Cinema. 7 pm. $12-$20. breakthroughfilmfestival.com.

Toronto Japanese Film Festival

North America’s largest showcase of Japanese cinema kicks off this week and runs all month.

To June 27. Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. $12, passes $50-$100. torontojff.com

World Naked Bike Ride

The annual protest dedicated to reduced oil consumption (less gas, more ass!) gets going at Coronation Park.

June 8. Gather from 11 am, ride starts at 1 pm. Free. Details on facebook.com.

U.S. Girls, Badge Époque Ensemble

Meg Remy – who appeared on our cover last year – gets groovy at Opera House.

June 8. Doors 8 pm. $22.50. ticketfly.com.

Desifest

Jaz Dhami and Raja Kumari headline 12 hours of acts celebrating South Asian culture at Yonge-Dundas Square.

June 8.11 am-11 pm. Free. desifest.ca

GH Marketplace: Queer Makers Market

Complete your Pride look with queer-made crafts, fashions and other gay stuff.

June 9. Gladstone Hotel. 10 am-4 pm. Free. gladstonehotel.com.

