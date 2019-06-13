The best weekend events in Toronto: June 14-16

× Expand Vanessa Heins Jeremy Dutcher Jeremy Dutcher is among the musicians performing at Luminato's BIZIINDAN! at Koerner Hall on June 14.

BIZIINDAN!

Biziindan means “listen or listen to” in Anishinaabemowin, the language of the Anishinaabeg (Ojibwe peoples). It’s a fitting name for Luminato’s night of Indigenous musicians, which features the stacked lineup of Jeremy Dutcher, Lido Pimienta, Digging Roots, Marie Gaudet and Pura. It’s not that we’re having an Indigenous music renaissance (as has been suggested) but we’re finally attuned to the richness of artistic expression from First Nations of Turtle Island. The show encourages listeners to actively consider their roles and responsibilities to the land, water and Indigenous ancestral territories, and will end with a new arrangement of Willie Dunn’s NFB classic protest song The Ballad Of Crowfoot.

June 14. Koerner Hall. 8 pm. $40 and up. luminatofestival.com.

Stackt Housewarming Weekend

King West shipping container market hosts a three-day celebration featuring an NXNE afterparty, stand-up comedy, yoga, Pride dance parties and more.

June 14-16. Stackt Market. Free. stacktmarket.com.

Four Sisters

Susanna Fournier’s ambitious Empire Trilogy concludes with this multimedia work starring Yolanda Bonnell, Virgilia Griffith, Claudia Moore and others.

To June 16. Theatre Centre. 8 pm. $39. luminato.com.

Toronto True Crime Film Festival

Second annual festival devoted to true crime films hosts a 20th anniversary screening of Norman Jewison’s The Hurricane. Read more about the fest here.

June 14-15. Revue Cinema. $13, pass $65. ­torontotruecrimefilmfestival.com.

Taste of Little Italy

College Street goes car-free from Bathurst to Shaw for three-day street fest.

June 14-16. tolittleitaly.com.

NXNE

Leikeli47, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Santigold play free shows as part of annual music fest's Yonge-Dundas Square takeover. 4-11 pm.

June 14-16. Free. nxne.com.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

This year, the outdoor screening series' theme is Dynamic Duos and it kicks off with Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise (June 15) and Rob Reiner’s Misery (June 16) at Fort York. Check out our roundup of outdoor movies here.

June 15 and 16. Fort York. Free/PWYC. christiepitsff.com.

Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival

More than 100 teams compete in annual race. Plus: a marketplace, international food and cultural performances in the park.

June 15-16. Free. Centre Island. ­gwndragonboat.com/torontoisland.

Rodriguez

The artist also known as Sugarman returns to town.

June 15. Sony Centre. 7:30 pm, all ages. $59.50-$129.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Selena Vyle: Broken Hearted Girl

“Toronto’s saddest comedic drag queen” presents a completely improvised musical cabaret. Check out more Pride Month event picks here.

June 15. Tarragon Theatre Extra Space, 9 pm. $5-$20. werefunnythatway.org.

Abbi Jacobson

Broad City co-creator chats about her essay collection I Might Regret This for Pride Month.

June 16. Toronto Reference Library. 3 pm. Free. tpl.ca/appelsalon.

@nowtoronto