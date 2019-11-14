The best weekend events in Toronto: November 15-17

× Expand Toronto Christmas Market

Toronto Christmas Market

The snowy weather has coincided with the onset of the holiday season, so the opening of the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District should feel extra festive. Shop outdoors for traditional European-style holiday decor, bask in the glow of a 50-plus-foot white spruce Christmas tree decorated with more than 40,000 lights and sip on mulled wine and hot cider. This year, admission is free admission on the first two opening weekends for visitors who bring eight cans of food to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

November 14 - December 22. Tue-Thu free, Fri free until 6 pm. $8-$10 Fri from 6 pm and Sat-Sun. torontochristmasmarket.com.

Eisbaer

Industrial band Odonis Odonis launch a music fest featuring ADULT., Black Marble and more.

November 15-16. The Garrison. $20-$25. eisbaerfestival.com.

Le 7th annual Céline Dion dance party

Céline fans come together to get down – and emotional – ahead of the Quebec pop icon's upcoming concerts.

November 15. The Gladstone Hotel. 10 pm. $20 at the door. facebook.com.

Shorts That Are Not Pants

James McNally’s short-film festival – now relocated to 401 Richmond – jams 47 films into six programs over a Friday night and an entire Saturday. Read more here.

November 15-16. Bachir/Yerex Presentation Space. shortsnotpants.com.

Syria Film Festival

The fifth annual fest screens three features and five shorts, including Waha Al-Raheb’s Proclaimed Murder and Barbara Kopple’s New Homeland.

November 15-17. Art Gallery of Ontario. $12, festival pass $30. syff.ca.

Bloodsuckers: Legends To Leeches

Exhibition devoted to creatures – real and imaginary – that feed on blood opens at the Royal Ontario Museum.

To March 22. $19-$33. rom.on.ca.

Stephen Appleby-Barr: Above the Clouds, Below the Sky

London-based Toronto painter puts a fantastical twist on historical architecture and period characters.

To December 7. Artist talk November 16 at 2 pm. Nicholas Metivier Gallery. metiviergallery.com.

Angel Olsen

Singer/songwriter stops in town on a full-band tour in support of her All Mirrors album.

November 16. Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Doors 7 pm. $40-$45. ticketfly.com.

The Santa Claus Parade

The 115th annual Toronto holiday tradition starts at Bloor and Parliament.

November 17. 12:30 pm. thesantaclausparade.com.

FKA Twigs

The British art-pop singer and dancer hits the road – and the pole.

November 17. Rebel. Doors 7 pm. $35-$45. ticketmaster.ca.

