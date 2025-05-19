A 45-minute solo performance in Toronto explores one woman’s relationship with race and her experiences as a woman of colour in classical ballet.

Written, choreographed and performed by Syreeta Hector, Black Ballerina uses dance to explore the nuances of identity.

“It’s about my relationship to my identity, my Blackness, my mixed-race heritage, [being] French Acadian [and] Mi’kmaq,” Hector told Now Toronto.

It also looks at her experiences loving ballet but attempting to fit into these frameworks that we’re not always able to be a part of.”

Hector, 41, has been dancing since she was in Grade nine, when she had the opportunity to take it as an elective course and says that a dance teacher, a fellow Black woman, told her that she should give ballet a try. While Hector was hesitant, the teacher told her to go to a studio and try it out.

“She was like, ‘Don’t worry about the money, just go try,’ and I loved it,” she explained.

Hector explained that her racial identity impacts her as an artist, educator and mentor. This is something highlighted through the performance.

“For this piece, I really look at how my identity, some of it was hidden from me,” she explained, adding that this is explored through various elements of the performance.

“You’ll see that there are elements of street dance style. You’ll see that there are elements of Indigeneity within the work, within the dance practice, because I didn’t learn about these things when I was younger,” Hector explained.

She explained that she hopes audiences take away the idea that spaces that have traditionally not been welcoming to diverse artists can change and adapt to be more welcoming to all.

“There is possibility and potential in our future. We don’t have to throw everything out and get rid of everything,” she explained. “I think the question is, how do we reimagine these spaces? How can we work and collaborate together for the future of dance in these spaces?”

“I think that this show opens up conversation and gets people thinking. It’s really inspiring to see audiences after the show and for them to be sharing how they feel.”

Black Ballerina is written, choreographed and performed by Syreeta Hector (Courtesy: Fran Chudnoff)

This includes topics like the colours of the outfits dancers are expected to wear in classical ballet, such as pink tights and ballet shoes that are designed to match lighter complexions.

“When I was starting dance, it was like, you always wear pink tights and pink ballet shoes, but pink tights and pink ballet shoes don’t follow the line of my skin colour,” she explained.

Black Ballerina is slated for three performances at the Native Earth Performing Arts’ Aki Studio on May 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and May 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available from $15-$45 and can be purchased here.