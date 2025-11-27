Canada Shore is finally happening; here’s who’s stepping into the chaos

What to know Paramount+ has announced the cast of Canada Shore, the first Canadian entry in the global Shore franchise, debuting Jan. 22.

The series brings 10 young singles to Kelowna, B.C. for a summer of high energy, messy friendships, and unpredictable drama.

The cast features a strong GTA contingent, alongside bold personalities from across the country, each bringing their own flavour to the debut season.

Paramount+ is officially dropping Canada’s first-ever Shore franchise this January, and the cast reveal alone proves we’re in for an extremely un-Canadian amount of chaos.

Canada Shore brings 10 young, loud, and wild singletons together for a summer of questionable decisions in Kelowna, B.C.

As anticipation builds, here’s how the cast breaks down between GTA-based personalities and those arriving from the rest of Canada.

THE GTA REPRESENTS

Bauer — Toronto

Originally from Saskatchewan, Bauer has fully embraced the Toronto gym-bro living: gym culture first, everything else second. A former lacrosse player who’s traded competition for bodybuilding, he promises to deliver charm, confidence, and the occasional reckless decision-making.

Christopher — Toronto

Born and raised in Toronto with Jamaican roots, Christopher has mastered the art of being the most entertaining person in any room. He thrives on attention, has a flair for theatrics, and somehow always ends up at the centre of the night’s most dramatic moment.

Ethan — Toronto

A Newmarket native who now calls Toronto home, Ethan is the guy who flirts with everyone, cracks jokes between beers, and refuses to take anything too seriously. He’s got a multilingual, multicultural background and a sharp sense of humour, plus a self-given nickname, “The Machine.”

Lila — Toronto

Loud, hilarious, and impossible to miss, she’s the type who turns a casual pre-drink into a full-blown saga. Friends describe her as the heartbeat of the party, and (almost always) the last one standing.

Gizelle — Mississauga

A Jamaican-born Mississauga creator whose TikTok numbers speak for themselves, Gizelle arrives with strong island energy and an even bolder personality. She’s outspoken, playful, and proudly chaotic — the type of roommate who will hype you up while also calling you out.

HEAT COMING FROM COAST TO COAST

Isaiah — Calgary, AB

A thrill-seeking skater who treats life like one long highlight reel, Isaiah is part Caribbean, part Dutch, part African, and 100 per cent committed to having fun. He’s athletic, unpredictable, and firmly anti-country music (sorry, Nickelback).

Emmett — Vancouver, B.C.

Originally from Ontario, now living out west, Emmett is the show’s resident muscle: a pipefitter by day, bodybuilder by… also day. He’s the guy who watches Jersey Shore like it’s a sports documentary, and is equal parts sweet and chaotic.

Emmy — Fredericton, N.B.

A beauty expert with east coast charm and reality-TV-level confidence, Emmy comes ready with jokes, drama, and a glass of wine in hand. She’s bubbly and bold but also sentimental enough to form real friendships (between stirring the pot, of course.)

Keyaira — Halifax, N.S.

A dog groomer with luxury tastes and a magnetic personality, Keyaira is all about travel, self-care, and manifesting the soft life. She’s flirty and stylish with a loyalty to her two dogs and a willingness to jump headfirst into a new adventure.

Ryleigh — Bridgewater, N.S.

A marketing professional with a wild side, Ryleigh splits her time between journaling, The Sims marathons, and being the friend who suggests “just one more shot.” She’s sarcastic, sweet, and guaranteed to bring East Coast energy.

A NEW FLAVOUR OF ‘SHORE’

With casting pulled from every corner of the country, Canada Shore is shaping up to be a uniquely Canadian blend of big personalities, messy friendships, and surprisingly heartfelt moments.

The series drops Jan. 22 on Paramount+, with the first episodes also available on Pluto TV.

If this cast is any hint of what’s coming, Canada’s about to unlock a whole new level of reality TV chaos.

