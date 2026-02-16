Canadian artists Orville Peck and bbno$ are latest to cut ties with Casey Wasserman amid Epstein allegations

What to know Casey Wasserman, founder and CEO of the Wasserman talent agency, was found to have emailed Ghislaine Maxwell in the latest Epstein files drop.

Canadian artists bbno$ and Orville Peck have ditched the agency, with other artists threatening to leave if Casey Wasserman is still involved in the operations.

Wasserman represents a host of Canadian artists, including Shawn Mendes, Daniel Caesar and The Beaches.

In a Feb. 14 post to his Instagram feed, bbno$ announced his departure from the agency, writing, “It breaks my heart to say that as of today I’ll be stepping away from my long time agents and best friends to ensure I don’t line the pockets of Casey Wasserman.”

“I have been with my booking agents for the better part of 10 years, far before they were a part of the Wasserman organization.”

In a similar vein, Peck announced his exit from the agency Feb. 10, writing, “In light of the recent findings regarding Casey Wasserman, I have made the decision to no longer be represented by the Wasserman talent agency.”

Chappell Roan was the first artist to cut ties with the Wasserman agency.

In the latest release of the Epstein files, Wasserman was found to have sent flirty emails with convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2003.

In light of the recent findings, Wasserman has apologized, writing in a statement, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

“I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Several other Canadian artists, including Toronto punk bands PUP – who are nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the Junos – and Arm’s Length have threatened to cut ties with the agency if Wasserman doesn’t cease all involvement.

According to Pitchfork, Wasserman sent a staff memo on Friday night pledging to sell his company, stating that he had “become a distraction.” He is still the chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee.

Other Canadian musicians represented by Wasserman include Daniel Caesar, Shawn Mendes and The Beaches.