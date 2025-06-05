A Canadian version of television’s longest-running game show is coming to Citytv.

The Price is Right Tonight will be hosted by Canadian comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel and is set to air next spring.

Production of the first season, which will feature 12 hour-long episodes, will begin in Toronto this December.

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” Mandel said in a news release.

Dubbed television’s longest-running game show, The Price is Right is originally an American series which has amassed 53 seasons over its decades-long run and is currently hosted by comedian Drew Carey.

Online, some people feel that a Canadian version of the popular game show is a good idea.

“Now I really want to see a taping in person!” one Reddit user said.

“Family Feud Canada has somewhat moderate success, so I don’t see why TPIR Canada won’t do okay as well,” another person commented.

While others are less than enthused.

“Is this really a good idea? All I’m going to hear about is the inflated prices of literally everything and how they just continue to go up,” one person on X commented. “Might insight some people to get outright p***ed off.”

“The Canadian version of this show will be renamed “The price is how f***ing much?!” another questioned.