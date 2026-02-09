Advertisement

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed as pulmonary embolism, examiner confirms

Catherine O’Hara reportedly died of a pulmonary embolism, according to AP News.

Aliya Karimjee

A smiling woman with wavy blonde hair, wearing a polka-dot top, in a black-and-white portrait, representing Toronto's vibrant arts and culture scene.
The beloved actress’ autopsy revealed she died of pulmonary embolism. (Courtesy: @schittscreek/Instagram)

Catherine O’Hara’s passing has been confirmed to be due to a blood clot.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, the 71-year-old actress’ death certificate lists pulmonary embolism as the cause. Her passing on Jan. 30 was the result of a blood clot that blocked the flow to an artery in her lung.

Though her death was sudden, it was noted that she had underlying rectal cancer, according to an AP report. The oncologist who cared for her over the past year stated she passed away at a hospital in California, U.S.

The Toronto-born two-time Emmy winner, known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, left behind her husband, sons, and fans who will forever remember her contribution to TV. 

Aliya Karimjee

Writer

